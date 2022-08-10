Every Marvel fan has some level of fondness towards Groot – of all ages – and the studio has tapped into the fandom’s weakness for the dancing tree to bring you a series of shorts.

We confirm how many shorts there are on offer in I Am Groot Season 1, see what early reviews are saying about the animation, and discuss Season 2.

Created by Kirsten Lepore for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, I Am Groot is a bite-sized series consisting of shorts featuring the return of Vin Diesel to voice Baby Groot alongside Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

How Many Episodes are in I Am Groot?

I Am Groot Season 1 has five shorts on offer and all episodes dropped on Disney Plus on August 10, 2022.

Each short lasts approximately five minutes with all episodes helmed by Kirsten Lepore and Season 2 has already been confirmed.

Below, we have highlighted each of the shorts complete with their episode titles to help navigate your short binge-watch:

Episode 1: Groot’s First Steps

Episode 2: The Little Guy

Episode 3: Groot’s Pursuit

Episode 4: Groot Takes a Bath

Episode 5: Magnum Opus

I Am Groot – Cr. © 2022 MARVEL

Reviews for I Am Groot

The short series is already getting praised by critics and fans for being cute and hilarious – everything we could ask for from a Groot show.

Another fan had the genius idea of writing their entire review in Groot speech, which we understood perfectly.

My review for Disney+ series, I am Groot



"I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. We are Groot."#IAmGroot #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Ru6QN0dIbk — robi (@selasarobikamis) August 10, 2022

I Am Groot Season 2

If you’re already a fan of Groot’s animated adventures then you’ll be pleased to know that Season 2 has already been announced.

During Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, it was confirmed that I Am Groot would be back with more shorts in the future with Kirsten Lepore returning.

Lepore also told D23:

“I can’t give away any of the details but they are all super fun and in the same spirit as the first collection. You’ll get to see Groot in a lot of different, exciting scenarios!”

Few words, lots of adventures. ?



Start streaming Marvel Studios’ #IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, tomorrow on @DisneyPlus: https://t.co/UhsxITlIDT (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qHuV8kzHBk — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 9, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

I Am Groot is now streaming on Disney Plus.