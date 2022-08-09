With all the uncertainty lingering within the DC fandom at the moment, it’s difficult to get excited about new projects in the DCEU, but The Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba is keen to share a new DC project he is working on.

Below, Elba shares his candid response on his future in DC and we reveal what fans are saying about the project and discuss what the project in question could be.

Written and directed by James Gunn and considered to be a standalone sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, The Suicide Squad sees the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn alongside an ensemble roster of villains starring John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, and more.

Idris Elba Confirms “Big Thing Cooking” at DC

In an interview with Fandango’s Erik Davis, Idris Elba was brought in to discuss his upcoming thriller Beast, before being asked about DC.

Elba was asked if there’s any chance of him showing up in either the Marvel or DC universe in the future. Elba responded by saying he has “a really big thing cooking for DC right now.”

Davis shared on Twitter that the full interview would be dropping soon, but in the meantime, DC fans are trying to work out what the project could be.

DC Fans React to Elba’s Mystery Project

With The Suicide Squad receiving very positive reviews, DC fans are more than happy to welcome back Idris Elba to the franchise.

The common guess on what the project could be is a Bloodsport spin-off – where Idris Elba would reprise his role as assassin Robert DuBois.

A Suicide Squad Spin-Off is Highly Likely

It is highly likely that Idris Elba is working on a Bloodsport project that could also involve The Suicide Squad director James Gunn.

Considering the success of Peacemaker, a spin-off series returning John Cena’s Suicide Squad character, commissioning a Bloodsport show to follow is probable.

Even though Warner Bros. is shaking up the formula within the DCEU, it is highly unlikely that Elba would be undertaking a new DC character.

