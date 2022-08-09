Set photos are renowned for feeding fans tidbits of information and Marvel’s latest series Ironheart is currently filming and new images have not only confirmed the main villain but supplied our first look at Riri Williams’ suit.

We share the set photos in question, see what Marvel fans are saying about the new suit on show, and discuss if this is Riri’s Mark 1 creation or not.

Created by Chinaka Hodge for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, and Shea Couleé following genius inventor Riri Williams who builds a suit similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man.

First Look at Riri Williams in the Ironheart suit

First reported by Just Jared, new set photos from the Ironheart camp were shared while the cast and crew were filming in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, August 8, 2022.

A series of images confirmed that Anthony Ramos would be playing Ironheart’s main villain The Hood, and we also got to see the character in full costume.

Marvel fans were then spoiled as another set of images showed Riri Williams in a new silver suit, that looked different from the Mark 1 design previously shared.

First look at set photos of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in IronHeart! pic.twitter.com/cR6p3kSNmQ — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 8, 2022

Marvel Fans React to Riri’s New Suit

A majority of the Marvel fandom reacted positively to Riri’s suit, as well as the debut of The Hood.

Some fans admitted that the silver suit was not what they were expecting, but they appreciated that the suit was practical instead of relying solely on CGI.

Riri Williams upgraded Iron Heart suit from her upcoming Disney+ Series! Not what I was expecting but I kinda dig it? https://t.co/p1DN4ga6n1 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 8, 2022

Is the Silver Suit Riri’s Mark 1 or Something Else?

Last month, concept art for Riri Williams’ Mark 1 suit in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shared online, showing a more rustic, steampunk-like suit that sported a red and gold colorway.

Even though we didn’t get a look at the character’s suit in the first Black Panther 2 trailer, the release of the sequel’s Funko Pops did confirm that Riri’s suit would match the concept art.

This would mean that Riri’s silver suit in Ironheart is likely the Mark II that’s based on the character’s Mark I suit in the comics, featuring a chunkier silver design.

Ironheart will premiere in late 2023 on Disney Plus.