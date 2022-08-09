Movies & Television

How Many Episodes are in Locke & Key Season 3 on Netflix?

By Jo Craig

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, and Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke in a group hug in Locke & Key.

The fantasy horror series Locke & Key is returning to Netflix this week with Season 3 and fans of the material want to know how long their binge-watch is going to take.

We confirm how many episodes are in Locke & Key Season 3, see what fans are saying about the show’s return, and discuss the franchise’s future.

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite for Netflix and based on the comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key first premiered in 2020 starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, and more following three siblings who find magical keys stashed in their old family home.

How Many Episodes are in Locke & Key Season 3?

Locke & Key Season 3 has eight episodes to air this time around, which is two episodes shorter than its first two seasons.

Each installment will last between 40-56 minutes and all eight episodes will drop on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, on Netflix.

Below, we have prepared an episode guide for Season 3 and we will update the episode titles once they are announced:

Fans React to Locke & Key’s Return

The Locke & Key fandom is counting down the minutes until Season 3 releases on the platform, and many will be staying up late to binge it all on opening night.

However, one fan took a stab at Netflix’s marketing for the show, claiming that they only saw the trailer for Season 3 today – the day before it premieres.

Is Locke & Key Season 3 the last?

Yes, Season 3 of Locke & Key will be the final season of the show, but the show was not cancelled.

Instead, Newsweek reported that co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill confirmed that three seasons of Locke & Key were planned from the beginning to bring the story to a satisfying end:

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.”

However, the same report shared Averill’s positivity towards the show continuing, should Netflix agree to keep it going:

“We’d love to do many, many seasons of the show. We love the show. The show has many stories left to tell, so I think that’s really a question for them [Netflix].”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

