**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Tensions were running high during Andor Episode 10, where Mon Mothma was offered an outrageous proposal from the thug she resented and we reveal who plays Davo Sculdun.

Titled One Way Out, Episode 10 saw Cassian, Kino, and the inmates sprint ahead with their prison break, resulting in a full commandeer of Narkina 5. Elsewhere, we saw the brief meeting between Mon, Tay, and Davo that did not prove to be fruitful for anyone.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Who is Davo Sculdun?

Davo Sculdun is revealed to be a male oligarch and banker, whom Mon Mothma refers to as a “thug” because of his bad reputation in Chandrila.

Davo is an original character created for the Disney Plus show, meaning the mob boss has no history in Star Wars canon yet.

During Episode 9, Tay Kolma insisted Mon needs a banker in order to withdraw a loan without rousing suspicion and Davo Sculdun was possibly the man for the job to conduct business under the radar.

Davo flaunted his position of power while attending the chancellor’s home and revealed that he was only willing to conduct business if his son was invited to meet Mon’s daughter, Leida, proposing the idea of an arranged marriage that Mon wanted nothing to do with.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Who Plays Davo Sculdun? Meet Actor Richard Dillane

Davo Sculdun is played by British actor Richard Dillane, in a guest role for Andor Episode 10.

Dillane has been in the business since 1995 when he debuted as Sgt Brad Connor in the TV series Soldier Soldier.

Since his debut, Dillane has graced many British shows, including Heartbeat, Men Behaving Badly, Waking the Dead, Casualty, and Silent Witness.

The actor is currently playing Patrick Wayne in the HBO Max series Pennyworth and Dillane also has substantial roles in the shows Young Wallander and The Last Kingdom.

Other roles of note include his time as Captain Raines in Outlander, Henry Bill in Poldark, and General Curran in Peaky Blinders, alongside voice work for Hakim Barakat in the Mass Effect: Andromeda video game.

Pennyworth' series 3 is here! Starring Ramon Tikaram & Richard Dillane.



Peace, love, and mind control. Proper good times ahead. Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler Season 3 available on HBOMax. #pennyworth #pennyworthseason3 #hbomax #hbo #ramontikaram #richarddillane pic.twitter.com/HiiK5TDi9r — Sue Terry Voices (@SueTerryVoices) November 3, 2022

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

“The rebellion comes first.”



Stream the latest episode of #Andor now, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TN6vjylQIb — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) November 2, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all