The National Treasure film series was always a popular escapade to watch around the festive period, and the franchise is returning this week on Disney Plus. We confirm how many episodes are in National Treasure: Edge of History.

Edge of History was first announced back in 2020 by producer Jerry Bruckheimer before filming began in February 2022 in Baton Rouge and wrapped in June of the same year in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars, the action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History serves as a continuation of the popular film series.

National Treasure: Edge of History Release Date and Time

National Treasure: Edge of History is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

The series has not been billed as a miniseries of limited series which means there’s a chance it will extend into Season 2.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

How Many Episodes are in National Treasure: Edge of History?

National Treasure: Edge of History is confirmed to have 10 episodes within its Season 1 run, which is an episode count slightly above average.

The first two episodes titled ‘I’m a Ghost’ and ‘The Treasure Map’ will premiere together with the pilot directed by Mira Nair.

Each episode is expected to change director, with Nathan Hope and Monica Raymund following Nair. However, the show could also rotate three or four directors, similar to how Andor operated.

National Treasure: Edge of History Release Schedule

Each episode is scheduled to air weekly on Disney Plus after beginning with a double-bill premiere on the aforementioned date.

The following release schedule confirms that the show’s finale won’t take place until February 8, 2023.

Below we have included Edge of History’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: I’m a Ghost – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 2: The Treasure Map – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 3: Graceland Gambit – December 21, 2022

– December 21, 2022 Episode 4: Charlotte – December 28, 2022

– December 28, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – January 11, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – January 18, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 25, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – February 1, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – February 8, 2023

