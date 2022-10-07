Your next spooky binge has arrived on Netflix in the shape of The Midnight Club, which promises to be an intriguing watch with plenty of characters to delve into. We confirm how many episodes are available and reveal the mind behind the adaptation.

The Midnight Club joins a handful of more scary content on offer in the run-up to Halloween, including Netflix’s The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, Hulu’s Hellraiser, and Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows eight patients who meet up regularly at midnight to share sinister stories while residing in a hospice.

How Many Episodes are in The Midnight Club?

The Midnight Club has ten episodes to air within its first season and all entries will drop at the same time this Friday.

A number of guest directors have taken the helm alongside Flanagan, including Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell, Elan Gale, and James Flanagan.

The series has not been billed as a limited series, which means its narrative could continue into a second season.

Below, we have provided an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:

Episode 1: The Final Chapter

Episode 2: The Two Danas

Episode 3: The Wicked Heart

Episode 4: Gimme a Kiss

Episode 5: See You Later

Episode 6: Witch

Episode 7: Anya

Episode 8: Road to Nowhere

Episode 9: The Eternal Enemy

Episode 10: Midnight

Mike Flanagan’s Resume

One aspect of The Midnight Club to hook horror fans is the name Mike Flanagan, who is on board as the adaptation’s creator.

Flanagan was responsible for bringing The Haunting of Hill House to Netflix, which stands as one of the most compelling and sophisticated horror series to date with a stellar cast.

Its success inspired Flanagan to make another series in the same spirit, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, returning previous actors Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino, and Kate Siegel.

Despite many fans wanting The Haunting series to continue, Flanagan also gave us Midnight Mass last year, which solidified the creator’s name as a staple in the horror genre.

Meet the Cast of The Midnight Club

Many actors from the series are relatively new to the profession, except for lead Iman Benson who has worked in Station 19 and Creepshow.

Fans of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass will also be excited to see the return of Rahul Kohli.

Below, we have listed the cast of The Midnight Club alongside their respective characters:

Iman Benson – Ilonka

– Ilonka Adia – Cheri Ian

– Cheri Ian Igby Rigney – Kevin

– Kevin Ruth Codd – Anya

– Anya Aya Furukawa – Natsuki

– Natsuki Annarah Cymone – Sandra

– Sandra Chris Sumpter – Spencer

– Spencer Sauriyan Sapkota – Amesh

– Amesh Heather Langenkamp – Dr. Georgia Stanton

– Dr. Georgia Stanton Matt Biedel – Tim Pawluk

– Tim Pawluk Rahul Kohli – Vincent

Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Crystal Balint will also be fulfilling recurring roles in the series.

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.

