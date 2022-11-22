Wednesday Addams is back in the modern day to spread joyless fun wherever she goes in Netflix’s new supernatural comedy and we confirm how many episodes there are in Wednesday.

The series will not have any ties to previous adaptations of The Addams Family cartoon, including Barry Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

Wednesday Release Date and Time

Wednesday is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most releases on the streaming platform, Wednesday will debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times around the world:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

Meet the Wednesday Cast

Christina Ricci is returning to the franchise to play new character Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Game of Thrones and The Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie is also part of the main lineup and Luis Guzmán’s Gomez has been labeled a guest role, meaning the character may be performing in a limited capacity.

Check out the full cast list below:

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams

– Wednesday Addams Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams

– Morticia Addams Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott

– Dr. Valerie Kinbott Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin

– Sheriff Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin

– Tyler Galpin Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus

– Ajax Petropolus Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger

– Eugene Otinger Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair

– Enid Sinclair Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka

– Yoko Tanaka Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay

– Bianca Barclay Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe

– Xavier Thorpe Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems

– Larissa Weems Victor Dorobantu – Thing

– Thing Christina Ricci

Recurring

Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams

– Pugsley Addams George Burcea – Lurch

– Lurch Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker

– Mayor Walker Iman Marson – Lucas Walker

– Lucas Walker William Houston – Joseph Crackstone

– Joseph Crackstone Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago

– Deputy Santiago Oliver Watson – Kent

– Kent Calum Ross – Rowan

– Rowan Johnna Dias Watson – Divina

Guest stars

Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams

– Gomez Addams Murray McArthur – Fabian

