Cyberpunk isn’t just a game to most. The premise has been adapted into a culture since the creation of the dystopian Cyberpunk universe within Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop RPG, and now, the chooms are taking over and we explain what the slang word means.

Edgerunners follows protagonist David Martinez as a struggling Santo Domingo relocator who has to pay his way in Night City as a cyberpunk, joining forces with Maine and his team of netrunners, including love interest Lucy.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City.

What Does Choom Mean in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

The anime series carries forward the jargon and slang heard in the Cyberpunk 2077 game, including the word “choom”.

In the real world, choom was old-fashioned slang for an Englishman, however, the Cyberpunk version of choom translates to “friend”.

Choom, also spoken as choomba or choombatta, is a “Neo-Afro-American slang for a friend or a family member,” as stated in the tabletop Cyberpunk 2020 game.

The slang term could also be substituted for bro or bruh in our world and has become a staple of Cyberpunk culture.

Cyberpunk Culture

One of the fascinating aspects of world-building is the culture that naturally develops alongside it, similar to how characters can often begin to write themselves after existing on paper for a while.

In the world of Cyberpunk, fans now refer to each other as “choom”, and also adopt words like “preem” meaning cool or awesome.

Adopting this vocabulary is a comforting sense of belonging to the Cyberpunk franchise that many fans practice today and will do while the franchise continues to expand.

There's a "Cyberpunk culture"? Is so, someone let me know where. I've been meaning to chip in, but can't seem to find a ripper. If you could help a choom out, that would be real preem. — OkDoomer (@JeremyKS76) July 28, 2021

How Many Episodes are in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has ten episodes in total to stream and all entries dropped at the same time.

Each episode lasts between 24-27 minutes, following a similar pattern to most anime series.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles to aid your binge-watch:

Episode 1: Let You Down

Episode 2: Like A Boy

Episode 3: Smooth Criminal

Episode 4: Lucky You

Episode 5: All Eyez On Me

Episode 6: Girls on Fire

Episode 7: Stronger

Episode 8: Stay

Episode 9: Humanity

Episode 10: My Moon My Man

