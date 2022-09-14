We may be feeling the loss of E3 again this year, however, Nintendo and PlayStation have been pulling out all the stops for gamers around the world via their directs. Now, attention is turning to this year’s Tokyo Game Show and we confirm the event’s start time, reveal where you can watch the show, and highlight TGS’ full schedule for 2022.
Despite E3 being notably absent again this year from an in-person event and online, it has been confirmed that the show will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center next year, in 2023, during the second week of June to host its first in-person event in three years.
The Tokyo Game Show, more commonly abbreviated to TGS, is an annual video game convention usually held in September in the Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan. The event is designed for developers to showcase upcoming releases and new hardware to the general public.
Tokyo Game Show Start Time
The Tokyo Game Show 2022 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and will run for four days until Sunday, September 18, 2022.
The official start time of the show is 10 am JST when the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Opening Program will commence.
The 10 am start time translates to the following times around the world:
- Pacific Time: 6 pm PST (September 14)
- Eastern Time: 9 pm EST (September 14)
- British Time: 2 am BST
- European Time: 3 am CEST
- Australia Time: 10:30 am ACDT
Where to Watch the Tokyo Game Show
As with most live streams, IGN will be hosting its own coverage of the event from its YouTube channel.
Alternatively, gamers from around the world will be able to watch every panel on the TGS Steam page and through the TGS YouTube channel.
All of the panels will be in Japanese, however, YouTube will be able to provide subtitles according to your preferred language.
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Full Schedule
The full schedule is packed with panels that span the four-day event and we include the start time of every panel below.
We have also included additional global start times for the more anticipated panels, including Capcom and Square Enix.
Readers should note that the remaining times are all in Japan Standard Time.
September 15
- 10:00 to 11:00: Tokyo Game Show 2022 Opening Program
- 11:00 to 12:00: Keynote
- 12:00 to 13:00: Gamera Games
- 13:00 to 14:00: Japan Esports Union
- 15:00 to 16:00: BenQ Japan
- 16:00 to 18:00: Japan Game Awards 2022
- 18:00 to 19:00: Microsoft
- 19:00 to 20:00: Archosaur Games
- 20:00 to 21:00: GREE
- 22:00 to 23:00: Bandai Namco Entertainment
- 23:00 to 00:00: Capcom
September 16
- 12:00 to 14:00: Prime Gaming
- 16:00 to 18:00: Sense of Wonder Night 2022
- 18:00 to 19:00: 505 Games
- 19:00 to 20:00: Koei Tecmo Games
- 20:00 to 21:00: SEGA / ATLUS (4 am PT, 7 am ET, 12 pm BST)
- 21:00 to 22:00: Konami (5 am PT, 8 am ET, 1 pm BST)
- 22:00 to 23:00: Square Enix (6 am PT, 9 am ET, 2 pm BST)
- 00:00 to 01:00: Capcom (8 am PT, 11 am ET, 4 pm BST)
September 17
- 11:00 to 12:00: D3 Publisher
- 12:00 to 13:00: Donuts Games
- 13:00 to 15:00: Qookka Entertainment
- 13:00 to 15:00: Japan Game Awards 2022
- 15:00 to 17:00: GungHo Online Entertainment
- 17:00 to 18:00: Happinet
- 18:00 to 20:00: miHoYo
- 20:00 to 21:00: finger
- 21:00 to 22:00: LEVEL-5
- 22:00 to 23:00: Aniplex
- 23:00 to 00:00: ProjectMoon
September 18
- 10:00 to 12:00: Online Experience Tour
- 10:00 to 12:00: Japan Game Awards 2022
- 12:00 to 13:00: Japan Electronics College
- 13:00 to 14:00: Japan Game Awards 2022
- 16:00 to 17:00: GungHo Online Entertainment
- 17:00 to 18:00: 110 Industries
- 18:00 to 19:00: Happinet
- 19:00 to 20:00: Tokyo Game Show 2022 Ending Program
