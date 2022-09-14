We may be feeling the loss of E3 again this year, however, Nintendo and PlayStation have been pulling out all the stops for gamers around the world via their directs. Now, attention is turning to this year’s Tokyo Game Show and we confirm the event’s start time, reveal where you can watch the show, and highlight TGS’ full schedule for 2022.

Despite E3 being notably absent again this year from an in-person event and online, it has been confirmed that the show will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center next year, in 2023, during the second week of June to host its first in-person event in three years.

The Tokyo Game Show, more commonly abbreviated to TGS, is an annual video game convention usually held in September in the Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan. The event is designed for developers to showcase upcoming releases and new hardware to the general public.

Tokyo Game Show Start Time

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and will run for four days until Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The official start time of the show is 10 am JST when the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Opening Program will commence.

The 10 am start time translates to the following times around the world:

Pacific Time: 6 pm PST (September 14)

Eastern Time: 9 pm EST (September 14)

British Time: 2 am BST

European Time: 3 am CEST

Australia Time: 10:30 am ACDT

Where to Watch the Tokyo Game Show

As with most live streams, IGN will be hosting its own coverage of the event from its YouTube channel.

Alternatively, gamers from around the world will be able to watch every panel on the TGS Steam page and through the TGS YouTube channel.

All of the panels will be in Japanese, however, YouTube will be able to provide subtitles according to your preferred language.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Full Schedule

The full schedule is packed with panels that span the four-day event and we include the start time of every panel below.

We have also included additional global start times for the more anticipated panels, including Capcom and Square Enix.

Readers should note that the remaining times are all in Japan Standard Time.

September 15

10:00 to 11:00: Tokyo Game Show 2022 Opening Program

11:00 to 12:00: Keynote

12:00 to 13:00: Gamera Games

13:00 to 14:00: Japan Esports Union

15:00 to 16:00: BenQ Japan

16:00 to 18:00: Japan Game Awards 2022

18:00 to 19:00: Microsoft

19:00 to 20:00: Archosaur Games

20:00 to 21:00: GREE

22:00 to 23:00: Bandai Namco Entertainment

23:00 to 00:00: Capcom

September 16

12:00 to 14:00: Prime Gaming

16:00 to 18:00: Sense of Wonder Night 2022

18:00 to 19:00: 505 Games

19:00 to 20:00: Koei Tecmo Games

20:00 to 21:00: SEGA / ATLUS (4 am PT, 7 am ET, 12 pm BST)

(4 am PT, 7 am ET, 12 pm BST) 21:00 to 22:00: Konami (5 am PT, 8 am ET, 1 pm BST)

(5 am PT, 8 am ET, 1 pm BST) 22:00 to 23:00: Square Enix (6 am PT, 9 am ET, 2 pm BST)

(6 am PT, 9 am ET, 2 pm BST) 00:00 to 01:00: Capcom (8 am PT, 11 am ET, 4 pm BST)

September 17

11:00 to 12:00: D3 Publisher

12:00 to 13:00: Donuts Games

13:00 to 15:00: Qookka Entertainment

13:00 to 15:00: Japan Game Awards 2022

15:00 to 17:00: GungHo Online Entertainment

17:00 to 18:00: Happinet

18:00 to 20:00: miHoYo

20:00 to 21:00: finger

21:00 to 22:00: LEVEL-5

22:00 to 23:00: Aniplex

23:00 to 00:00: ProjectMoon

September 18

10:00 to 12:00: Online Experience Tour

10:00 to 12:00: Japan Game Awards 2022

12:00 to 13:00: Japan Electronics College

13:00 to 14:00: Japan Game Awards 2022

16:00 to 17:00: GungHo Online Entertainment

17:00 to 18:00: 110 Industries

18:00 to 19:00: Happinet

19:00 to 20:00: Tokyo Game Show 2022 Ending Program

