Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought in a familiar face from the She-Hulk comics, Holden Holliway, and we give you a proper introduction to the character.

Holliway became a prominent part of this episode when he offered Jen a job to lead a new division within the law firm GLK&H as her superhero persona.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Who is Marvel’s Holden Holliway?

Holden Holliway is introduced as one of the senior partners of GLK&H, who hires Jennifer Walters to work in a special superhero division for a particular cause.

While this may not be the route the MCU goes, in Marvel Comics, Holliway is the grandfather of super-villain Sasha Martin, a.k.a. Southpaw.

After Southpaw was arrested, Holliway wanted to use the power of GLK&H and Jen’s expertise as a lawyer and superhero to support Southpaw, even though she was working for the Mad Thinker.

What is GLK&H?

GLK&H stands for Goodman Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, named after Marvel publisher Martin Goodman, Stan Lee’s legal surname Lieber, Jack Kirby’s legal name Kurtzberg, and the character of Holden Holliway himself.

The company is known in the comics to be the most prestigious law firm on America’s east coast and is home to Holliway’s division for superhuman law.

The division gained some influential words to go by from Holliway, saying: “When the laws of reality are broken, we shall find solutions through the law of man.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Jen will have her work cut out for her after Abomination’s prison break at the end of Episode 2, and Holden will likely be breathing down her neck to make sure she gets on top of his case.

Abomination’s participation in the underground fight club with Wong will likely be an entrance point for Benedict Wong’s character in the series next week.

While Jen and Wong potentially become allies in seeking Emil’s parole, one option could lead them down the path of crossing over with the MCU’s scheduled Thunderbolts movie.

Furthermore, it’s yet to be confirmed exactly where Hulk is heading and why, but he is presumably returning to Sakaar.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

