Only Murders in the Building has received a loyal following of inquisitive fans since its debut last year, and the unlikely trio of Arconia detectives is about to wrap up Season 2.

Ahead of the Season 2 finale, we confirm the release date and time of Episode 10, provide a preview of the final installment, and discuss if Season 3 is on the table.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman for Hulu, Only Murders in the Building stars Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three residents of The Arconia who share a passion for true crime and get caught up in their own scandals too.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date and Time

OMitB Season 2 Episode 10, titled I Know Who Did It, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Both streaming platforms premiere new episodes at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 10 Preview

Fans of the series will be going into the Season 2 finale ready for Bunny’s killer to finally be revealed.

Episode 9 saw the trio turn their scope on Cinda, making her the prime suspect. However, the group still believes Detective Kreps is also involved.

On a side note, the dynamic between Teddy, Will, and Oliver should also see a conclusion, after Teddy’s reveal in the lift.

Has OMitB Season 3 Been Greenlit?

Yes, OMitB was renewed for Season 3 back in July, straight after Season 2 premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Taking the show’s past release pattern into account, fans can definitely expect Season 3 to debut in 2023, as there was only an eight-month wait between Seasons 1 and 2.

In order to get a grasp on the plot, we will have to wait and see how Season 2 will conclude, but we’re pretty sure the trio of sleuths will be back.

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.