She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Finally Debuts Ghost Rider in the MCU

By Jo Craig

Nicolas Cage as Ghost Riders with a burning motorcycle in front of a train in Ghost Rider

UPDATE: Executive producer Jessica Gao and actor Rhys Coiro confirm the character to be Donny Blaze, a magician not related to Ghost Rider. Stay tuned for more.

Even though She-Hulk’s MCU debut got off to a rough start when the CGI was picked apart by fans, the series has now become highly anticipated with Daredevil and now possibly Ghost Rider on board.

We reveal a moment in the She-Hulk clip that caught fans’ eye featuring a poster for a certain beloved Marvel stuntman.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Fans Spot Familiar Poster in She-Hulk Trailer

Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featuring a scene where Wong appears on stage fighting some winged creatures.

During this specific scene, fans were less concerned about Wong’s myriad whip and more concerned with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it poster placed at the side of the stage.

The poster shows a man with a fire whip under the name “Blaze”, however, the first name is harder to make out. The poster is definitely referring to Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze, but the first name looks more like Donny, leading fans to believe that the MCU will merge Johnny’s name with Death Rider’s Danny Ketch to make Donny.

Who is Johnny Blaze?

Johnathon “Johnny” Blaze is an American motorcycle stuntman and son of the late stunt performer Barton Blaze in Marvel Comics.

After dying from a stunt gone wrong, Blaze makes a deal with Mephisto to spare the life of his surrogate father Crash Simpson, resulting in Blaze binding with the Spirit of Vengeance, Zarathos.

Johnny Blaze then became known as Ghost Rider, delivering justice to evil wrongdoers by way of his Hellfire and Penance Stare, using his Hell Cycle to get around.

Ghost Rider – Cr. Sony Pictures Entertainment, YouTube

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode Guide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus, which is three more than Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios recently changed She-Hulk’s air day from Wednesdays to Thursdays, so that later episodes did not clash with Rogue One prequel series Andor.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

