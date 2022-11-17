The third, but hopefully not the last, part of The Cuphead Show is scheduled to debut this week and we confirm how many episodes are in Season 3.

The Cuphead adaptation has been rolled out rather quickly this year, with the first season arriving back in February 2022 and the sophomore run debuting five months later in August.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show Season 3 Release Date and Where to Watch

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is scheduled to release on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The animated adaptation is a Netflix exclusive, meaning the prestigious streaming platform is the only place you’ll be able to watch new episodes.

Following the pattern of most releases on the streaming platform, Season 3 episodes will drop simultaneously at Midnight PT.

How Many Episodes are in The Cuphead Show Season 3?

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is confirmed to have 11 episodes within this run.

Season 3’s episode count is shorter than its predecessors, with Season 1 offering 12 episodes and Season 2 presenting 11.

As usual, Season 3 will deliver bite-sized episodes of 10-26 minutes and the first episode of Season 3 will be Part 2 of The Devil’s Pitchfork. The entry’s synopsis is as follows: “After kidnapping Mugman in the previous episode, the Devil plots to take his soul while Cuphead plans a rescue mission.”

Below we have included an episode guide and we’ll update titles when they’re announced:

Episode 1: The Devil’s Pitchfork (Part 2)

The Cuphead Show Parents’ Guide

The Cuphead Show Season 2 is rated TV-Y7 in the United States, stating that the contents are not suitable for children under the age of seven. In the UK, however, The Cuphead Show has been issued a U certificate, meaning the contents are suitable for all ages.

Parents’ guides outline the inclusion of violence, crude humor, references to alcohol, and partial nudity.

Common Sense Media confirmed its violence, scariness, language, and product purchasing make the show unfit for audiences under eight years of age.

Several parents have shared instances of their children being scared by the animation, while other parents have confirmed that their children, sometimes younger than eight years old, thoroughly enjoy the show.

