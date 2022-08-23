The rubber hose animation of slapstick franchise Cuphead has returned in Season 2 of the Netflix series The Cuphead Show! returning the titular protagonist and his brother to the spotlight, and inquisitive viewers are wondering how old Cuphead and Mugman are.

Even though the series looks fit for children, many of the themes in the series can be disturbing for young viewers, suggesting the two protagonists are older than they look.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! first premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

How Old are Cuphead and Mugman

Studio MDHR confirmed that Cuphead and Mugman were 18 years old or over, referring to the brothers as “kidults”.

A Cuphead fan asked the studio how old the protagonists were back in 2018 and it responded with the aforementioned term to confirm the characters were technically adults while still being in touch with their childish side.

The fact that Cuphead and Mugman are also seen gambling implies that the pair must be 18 or over.

Previous discussions on Cuphead Wiki suggested that the brothers were 10 or 11, however, Studio MDHR has now debunked that theory.

Furthermore, the studio also confirmed that Mugman was Cuphead’s little brother, which makes the titular protagonist a little older.

Maybe more like Kidults? haha — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) January 5, 2018

The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Episode Guide

Season 2 consists of 13 episodes that all dropped together on the platform on August 19, 2022.

Two episodes are continuations of Season 1 stories and the final episode of Season 2 will be continued in Season 3.

Each episode lasts between 11-26 minutes and we have outlined a full episode guide below:

Episode 1: Jailbroken (Part 2)

Episode 2: Charmed & Dangerous (Part 3)

Episode 3: A High Seas Adventure!

Episode 4: Another Brother

Episode 5: Sweet Temptation

Episode 6: The I Scream Man

Episode 7: Piano Lesson

Episode 8: Release The Demons!

Episode 9: Dead Broke

Episode 10: Rats All, Folks

Episode 11: Say Cheese

Episode 12: Lost In The Woods

Episode 13: The Devil’s Pitchfork (Part 1)

The Cuphead Show! Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

