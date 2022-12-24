If the trailer is anything to go by, the latest installment within The Witcher franchise is going to be a sight for sore eyes and the perfect series to binge after the Christmas spread. We confirm how many episodes are in The Witcher: Blood Origin and introduce you to the cast.

Early reviews have praised the show for its visual effects and action sequences, however, writers familiar with the source material have criticized Blood Origin’s retelling and lack of depth.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapting The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the main The Witcher series on Netflix set 1200 years prior.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Date

The Witcher: Blood Origin’s release date is December 25, 2022, at Midnight PT on Netflix.

The prequel series will follow the first Witcher and depict the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Filming for The Witcher: Blood Origin began in August 2021 and wrapped in November of the same year, shooting on location in the UK and Iceland.

Blood Origin has been billed as a miniseries, meaning its narrative will be contained to one season instead of expanding into Season 2.

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Cr. Lilja Jonsdottir, COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

How Many Episodes are in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is confirmed to have four episodes only within its miniseries billing, making the series one of Netflix’s shortest.

All episodes will arrive on December 25, meaning this show will be an easy one to binge in one sitting.

The miniseries was originally thought to have an episode count of six, however, this was later shortened into four installments.

Tania Lotia and Kiersten Van Horne are a few of the names on board as writers, with Vicky Jewson and Sarah O’Gorman present as directors.

Below, we have provided a brief episode guide complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Of Ballads and Bloody Blades

Episode 2: TBA

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Cr. Susie Allnutt, COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Meet The Witcher: Blood Origin Cast

Sophia Brown is leading the Blood Origin cast as Éile, alongside Time Magazine’s ‘Icon of the Year’, Michelle Yeoh, and British actor Lenny Henry. Jodie-Turner Smith was originally hired to play the role of Éile, however, the actor dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Joey Batey is returning to play bard and friend of Geralt of Rivia, Jaskier, from the main The Witcher series on the streaming platform.

Below, we have listed the full cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Sophia Brown – Éile

– Éile Michelle Yeoh – Scian

– Scian Laurence O’Fuarain – Fjall

– Fjall Lenny Henry – Chief Druid Balor

– Chief Druid Balor Mirren Mack – Merwyn

– Merwyn Nathaniel Curtis – Brían

– Brían Dylan Moran – Uthrok One-Nut

– Uthrok One-Nut Jacob Collins-Levy – Eredin

– Eredin Lizzie Annis – Zacaré

– Zacaré Huw Novelli – Callan “Brother Death”

– Callan “Brother Death” Francesca Mills – Meldof

– Meldof Amy Murray – Fenrik

– Fenrik Zach Wyatt – Syndril

– Syndril Aidan O’Callaghan – Kareg

– Kareg Karlina Grace-Paseda – Cethlenn

– Cethlenn Kim Adis – Ket

– Ket Hebe Beardsall – Catrin

– Catrin Tomisin Ajani – Captain Olyf

– Captain Olyf Zachary Hart – Leifur

– Leifur Minnie Driver – Seanchai

– Seanchai Jordan Whitby – Jaonos

– Jaonos Daniel Boyarsky – Sabadel

– Sabadel Joey Batey – Jaskier

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Witcher: Blood Origin releases on December 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Show all