We all know Puss in Boots’ big eyes can melt our hearts faster than snow and the sure-footed feline is set to return this holiday season. We introduce you to the voice cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Before the final writing team was in place, Guillermo del Toro actually submitted a few screenplay drafts for consideration.

Directed by Joel Crawford with a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Swerdlow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stands as a Shrek spin-off and follows the titular DreamWorks feline continuing his mission to restore eight of his nine lives that he previously lost, and there are a handful of enemies getting in his way.

Meet the Cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Antonio Banderas returns alongside Salma Hayek as the titular cat and his love interest, Kitty Softpaws.

A number of actors are being welcomed into the franchise playing new characters, including Olivia Colman and Ray Winston. Don’t Worry Darling and Black Widow star Florence Pugh will also be joining the cast as villain Goldilocks.

Shrek, Donkey, and Imelda are also expected to appear in the sequel through flashbacks.

Below, we have highlighted the full cast list involved in the sequel:

Antonio Banderas – Puss in Boots

– Puss in Boots Salma Hayek – Kitty Softpaws

– Kitty Softpaws Harvey Guillén – Perrito, a therapy dog

– Perrito, a therapy dog Florence Pugh – Goldilocks

– Goldilocks Olivia Colman – Mama Bear

– Mama Bear Ray Winstone – Papa Bear

– Papa Bear Samson Kayo – Baby Bear

– Baby Bear John Mulaney – Big” Jack Horner

– Big” Jack Horner Wagner Moura – Wolf / Death

– Wolf / Death Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Mama Luna

– Mama Luna Anthony Mendez – the Doctor

– the Doctor Kevin McCann – the Talking Cricket

– the Talking Cricket Conrad Vernon – Gingy

– Gingy Cody Cameron – Pinocchio

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish a Sequel?

Yes, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a direct sequel to the 2011 animated film and the sixth overall entry in the Shrek franchise.

The Last Wish narrative is based on a story fabricated by writer Tommy Swerdlow and contributor to the first film, Tom Wheeler, with additional material provided by Etan Cohen.

The sequel was announced back in 2014 by actor Banderas, but the script ended up being reconstructed – which is why it’s taken so long to release.

Where to Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in theatres.

The animated sequel will be released as a theatre exclusive and is expected to honor a traditional 90-day run in cinemas.

The Last Wish will then arrive on Prime Video at some point, as Universal struck a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime in 2021 that will send its films exclusively to the platform after their cinema run.

