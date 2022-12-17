John Krasinski is returning to Amazon Prime this winter to deliver some high-octane thrills over the festive period and we confirm how many episodes are in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3.

Elizabeth Wright has been recast in Season 3, with Betty Gabriel replacing Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and reports say that this was due to “creative differences” according to Digital Spy.

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and based on the characters from writer Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse”, the political action-thriller Jack Ryan follows the titular CIA analyst who must leave his desk job behind to solve corrupt matters on the field and Season 2 saw him confront warfare in Venezuela.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Midnight ET on Amazon Prime.

Fans will be happy to hear that Jack Ryan has already been renewed for a fourth season on Amazon Prime, however, it is confirmed to be the final season.

The official plot synopsis for Season 3 is as follows:

“When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3?

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes in its run, matching the episode count of the first two seasons.

Each episode will last between 40-64 minutes and all eight entries in Season 3 will drop at the same time on December 21.

Season 3 directors have yet to be disclosed, however, writers on the board include Amy Berg and Vaun Wilmott.

Below, we have included an episode guide to Season 3 complete with titles:

Episode 1: Falcon

Episode 2: Old Haunts

Episode 3: Running With Wolves

Episode 4: Our Death’s Keeper

Episode 5: Druz’ya i Vragi

Episode 6: Ghosts

Episode 7: Moscow Rules

Episode 8: Star on the Wall

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

