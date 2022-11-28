How Many Episodes are in Willow Season 1 on Disney Plus?

The much-awaited TV series Willow Season 1 will come out on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Fans are so excited about the series that they have already started searching for its episode count.

The original Willow film was released in movie theatres 35 years ago, in 1988. After that, fans craved a sequel film, but even though the movie accumulated a massive fanbase, it couldn’t create the hype that’s required for a film to get a sequel.

The rumors about the film’s sequel started in 2005, but nothing worked until October 2019, when fans learned that Willow was getting a TV series instead of a sequel film.

So, now that the Disney Plus show has a release date, let’s have a look at the number of episodes it will come with.

Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 11257 Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pNML-Ijzh58/hqdefault.jpg 1097052 1097052 center 32600

Willow Season 1: Episode Count

The dark fantasy TV series Willow will have eight episodes in the first season. Similar to several shows like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, Willow will also have weekly releases. However, the first two episodes will land together on November 30, 2022. To find out the release date for the further episodes, you can follow the below list:

Episode 1 & 2- November 30, 2022

Episode 3- December 7, 2022

Episode 4- December 14, 2022

Episode 5- December 21, 2022

Episode 6- December 28, 2022

Episode 7- January 4, 2022

Episode 8- January 11, 2022

The Disney Plus series comes with new heroes

Willow Season 1 has got a trailer that clearly shows that we will get to meet some new heroes in the upcoming TV series. The trailer did not reveal too much information about the series, but fans were overwhelmed to see their beloved Davis reprising his role once again. Besides him, we also see Joanne Whalley returning as Sorsha.

Ready for a new adventure? ? #Willow, the Original series from @Lucasfilm, starts streaming November 30 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ivztgjZmEm — Willow (@WillowOfficial) November 17, 2022

The trailer also gave us a glimpse that a new adventure full of threats and dangers awaits the heroes.