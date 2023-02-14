One Piece Chapter 1075 spoilers have started surfacing online since Tuesday morning, and here’s everything you should know about it.

One Piece manga continues working on the developments of the Egghead Island Arc. The upcoming chapter will be fun as it will probably show Luffy and Lucci fighting as a team rather than fighting with each other. In this, the duo will be joined by Kaku and Zoro.

Besides that, seeing the first spoilers of the awaited chapter, fans very well know that the ongoing developments in the manga will decide the future of Straw Hat Pirates.

#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1074#ONEPIECE1075



Maybe the order of the Seraphim is from tallest (8) to shortest (1)?



Looking at it, maybe it's possible there's a Teach Seraphim since this group is from pre-timeskip? pic.twitter.com/W6XQaooRsE — HAWKSHAW•D•RUSS (@rvsseldn) February 12, 2023

One Piece Chapter 1075 first spoilers explained

Chapter 1075 of Oda’s One Piece manga is titled ‘Labo Phase Death Game,’ and we see Vegapunk meeting the five elders on the cover page.

As per the alleged spoilers, the chapter begins by showing someone destroying the Den Den Mushi in the lab, but as the chapter does not reveal who the person is, we can’t say anything about that. Moreover, Shaka is operating from the control room but can’t see the destroyer, so he doesn’t know what’s going on in the lab.

Robin returning after fighting for her life just to see Luffy and Zoro drinking and laughing with Lucci and Kaku #ONEPIECE1075 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/XbHzLA9AWm — Oblivious (@oblivibum) February 13, 2023

The clones of Vegapunk and Straw Hat pirates create four groups, the details of which are yet to be confirmed in the following spoilers this week. Unfortunately, one of the team is attacked by S-Snake. On the other hand, the control room gets attacked by S-Hawk and S-Bear. Shaka asks them to stop, but the duo ignores him.

The previous chapter showed that when the Straw Hat Pirates continue the search for the real Vegapunk, Luffy, and Zoro decide to guard Kaku and Lucci, who are sleeping at the time. The spoilers for the forthcoming chapter show Kaku and Lucci waking up and asking Luffy and Zoro to free them so that the four can fight the enemies together.