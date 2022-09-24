How many episodes does Spy X Family Cour 2 have?

After Season 1 of Spy X Family concluded, fans were waiting for the Forger family to make a comeback to the screens. As the TOHO animation had already announced the second cour, it was even more difficult for everyone to wait for so long. Now, as only a couple of days are left for Spy X Family Cour 2 to release, let’s explore the episode count.

Spy X Family Cour 2 will release on Saturday, October 1, 2022, on Crunchyroll and will be streamed by Netflix in the selected Asian regions.

Spy X Family Cour 2 Episode Count

Ahead of the anime’s premiere, an official announcement was made by TOHO confirming that the series will have 25 episodes. Apart from this, Spy X Family was confirmed to be divided into two parts/cours. Hence, we got weekly episodes of the first cour starting in April and ending on the 12th episode in June.

The second cour will come with 13 episodes starting from the 13th episode of Spy X Family Season 1 and ending on the 25th episode.

What is Spy X Family about?

A spy named Twilight is tasked to build a fake family to accomplish a mission that would culminate in peace between the rival nations of Ostania and Westalis. Twilight starts by adopting a girl named Anya with a mind-reading ability, and he also takes a new identity of Loid Roger. For the mission, he also marries a woman named Yor Briar, a professional assassin.

Anya's in for more adventures with her best friend! ? SPY x FAMILY returns next week! pic.twitter.com/CQ5kiHn8Y7 — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) September 24, 2022

However, the couple isn’t familiar with each other’s professions, nor do they know that Anya knows about their true identities. They also adopt a dog with precognitive abilities. Spy X Family basically tells a story of a secret spy who has to portray the image of a family man in front of the world to complete his mission.

