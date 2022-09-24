Spy X Family Cour 2 Release date, Cast and Where to Watch

Anime & Comics

Spy X Family is an anime that premiered on April 9, 2022, and gathered millions of viewers because of its story and animation. Now, the second part of the anime is approaching soon, and here’s all you need to know about its release date.

The Spy X Family manga series has sold more than 25 million copies until now, and fans can’t resist appreciating the series for its spectacular storyline and artwork.

On top of that, as we see the Forger family on our screens, we can’t take our eyes off them. Whether it’s the charm of the lead character Loid Forger or the cuteness of Anya Forger, the anime has it all.

When does the Spy X Family Cour 2 come out to stream?

Prior to the release of Spy X Family Season 1, TOHO animation declared that the anime would come out in two parts. The first part of the anime involved 12 episodes that premiered on April 9, 2022, and after that, the episodes followed the weekly release schedule.

Spy X Family Part 2 Episode 1 will officially release on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and like the first season, this part will also be released weekly.

Where can I watch Spy X Family Part 2?

As the upcoming episodes of the Spy X Family will be part 2 of Season 1 so the anime will be broadcasted on the same platforms as part 1. Global fans can watch the new cour on Crunchyroll, while the Japanese audience can enjoy watching it on local channels such as TV Tokyo.

For several Asian regions, the anime will be broadcasted on Netflix as well as Muse Asia’s Youtube channel.

Meet the cast of Spy X Family Part 2

The new part of the anime will see the return of the same voice actors. Here’s a list of the talented voice actors that you can check out:

  • Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger
  • Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger
  • Saori Hayami as Yor Forger
  • Hana Sato as Emile Elman
  • Kensho Ono as Yuri Briar
  • Yuko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood

