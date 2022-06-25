Following a series of leaks last week, it has just been announced that an anime adaptation of Mashle: Magic and Muscles is on the way.

There is certainly no shortage of anime series on the horizon for the Summer and Fall 2022 slates.

However, the world of manga is continuously pumping out new and exciting series that have the potential to become global TV success stories.

After a number of leaks starting the hype train going last week, it has just been announced that Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be getting an anime series.

DELAYED: One Piece anime and manga series both take breaks this weekend

pls anime announce is all i need — darkabu (@darkabuq) June 21, 2022

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | Molten Mirrors Launch Trailer

Mashle anime adaptation revealed

On June 21st, rumours began spreading online that a Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime adaptation was in the works. These rumours originated with popular leaker Spanku_u on Twitter, with the WSJ manga page sharing that the series would be revealing a “big announcement” in the next issue.

Thankfully, those rumours have been proven true, with an anime adaptation of Hajime Komoto’s original manga series being announced through volume 12’s promotional placard.

Sadly, neither an animation studio, targeted release window or main staff have been shared; with the recent announcement only concerning the TV production decision.

Interestingly, the mashleaks Twitter page has also added how an anime domain name may have recently been registered under muscles.jp.

Per the post, “The postal code and address information is identical to that of the other WSJ manga which already has an anime webset”. However, fans should note that this is yet to be officially confirmed.

PATIENCE: RPG Real Estate season 2 could sadly be several years away from releasing

Hajime Komoto's Manga "Mashle: Magic and Muscles" – TV Anime Adaptation. pic.twitter.com/hV3lZSwmoP — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) June 25, 2022

Where to read the original manga series

As of June 25th, 11 complete Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan across 112 individual chapters, with 3 million copies in circulation.

However, only six of those volumes are currently available to read in English:

Volume 7: Chapters 54-62, scheduled for July 19 th

Volume 8: Chapters63-72, scheduled for September 13 th

Volume 9: Chapters 73-82, scheduled for November 15th

Arguably the easiest and cheapest way to enjoy Mashle: Magic and Muscles in English is through Viz Media. The first and latest three chapters are available to read for free, with access to the entire catalogue only priced as a membership subscription of $1.99 a month.

Physical versions of the manga can also be purchased through Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones and Bookshop.

Alternatively, digital copies can be acquired through Viz Media, Google Play, iBooks, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]