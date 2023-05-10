An intriguing new series is due to begin on Netflix this week in the shape of South Korea’s Black Knight and we confirm how many episodes are in season 1, mark the release date and introduce you to the cast.

The series‘ premise is set in the distant future in 2071 and follows a similar plot to the video game, Death Stranding, by Kojima Productions.

Written and directed by Cho Ui-seok for Netflix, the South Korean dystopian series, Black Knight, is based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Yun-kyun and follows special delivery drivers that must brave the now post-apocalyptic world due to air pollution in order to get amenities to civilians for survival.

Black Knight release date

Black Knight is scheduled to release on Friday, May 12, 2023, on Netflix.

Following the release pattern of previous shows on the platform, Black Knight season 1 will debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following release time where you are:

One of Korea’s leading visual effects teams, VFX Studio Westworld, worked on the first season of Black Knight, adding the project to their already healthy roster that includes previous Netflix shows Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead.

How many episodes are in Black Knight season 1?

Black Knight is confirmed to have six episodes within its season 1 run on Netflix and all installments are scheduled to drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date.

The webtoon began in 2017 and ran for 89 chapters, which suggests a second season could follow on the streaming platform since there is a lot of source material to dig into.

No episode titles have been released yet and the entire first season is reported to have cost ?25 billion (approximately 19 million USD).

Meet the Black Knight cast

This isn’t the first web series adaptation for lead Kim Woo-bin, as the actor previously worked on 2014’s Love Cells as a hunter.

South Korean model and actor, Song Seung-heon, has starred in a number of dramas including East of Eden, The Great Show, and the fourth season of Voice.

Below, we have included the cast roster for Black Knight:

