Netflix has delivered an adequate binge-watch for you this weekend in order to satisfy your Sweet Tooth and we confirm if the popular series is based on a comic book series and see what fans are saying about season 2.

We previously introduced you to the cast of season 2, which included the addition of Caden Dragomer, Craig Hall, Erroll Shand, and more to the roster.

Developed by Jim Mickle for Netflix and based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, the fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth follows the aftermath of the pandemic, resulting in hybrid babies, part human, part human, part animal, being born. The series stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, James Brolin, and more.

Is Sweet Tooth based on a comic book series?

Yes, Sweet Tooth is based on a limited comic book series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire and published by DC Comics’ Vertigo.

The original run included 40 issues made up of six segments that ran between November 2009 and November 2013.

The post-apocalyptic setting mixed with the appearance of human/animal hybrids earned the comic series the dub of “Mad Max meets Bambi.”

The series concluded with a double special and an eight-page short story, titled Black, was published in 2015 followed by a six-issue sequel, titled The Return, that ran for a year between November 2020 and November 2021.

Sweet Tooth season 2 reviews

Season 2 debuted on Netflix yesterday, Thursday, April 27, 2023, after taking a two-year gap for filming.

Within one day of it being released, early reviews of season two are claiming Sweet Tooth is the “fantasy drama that continues to delight.”

Another review said season 2 conveyed a “big heart” but sometimes “veers into mawkish terrain.”

On the other side of the coin, another review stated that the “once joyous series turns bleak and leaves a sour taste in your mouth.”

Sweet Tooth season 2 episode guide

Sweet Tooth season 2 is confirmed to have eight episodes, matching the episode count of the show’s first season.

Each installment of the series lasts between 37-53 minutes and all episodes were released at the same time on Netflix.

We know that developer Jim Mickle, Noah Griffith, Daniel Stewart, and more are returning as writers.

We previously supplied a full episode guide to accompany your binge-watch, including episode titles.

Sweet Tooth season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

