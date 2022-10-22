How Many Episodes in Cabinet of Curiosities? Release Schedule Confirmed
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities promises to be an on-brand spectacle for the Halloween season and we confirm how many episodes there will be, outline the release schedule, and provide an episode guide.
Each episode is based on the works of acclaimed writers, including Del Toro, H.P. Lovecraft, and Emily Carroll.
Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on the filmmaker’s short story of the same name and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.
How Many Episodes in Cabinet of Curiosities?
Cabinet of Curiosities is confirmed to have eight episodes in total.
The anthology is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.
Like all Netflix projects, the anthology series will debut at 12 am PT, which translates to the following times where you are:
- Eastern Time – 3 am
- British Time – 8 am
- European Time – 9 am
- India Time – 12:30 pm
- Philippine Time – 3 pm
- Korea Time – 4 pm
- Australia Time – 5:30 pm
Netflix Release Schedule Confirmed
Del Toro’s series has a different release schedule on Netflix, designed to make the most of the preceding week rolling up to Halloween.
Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.
Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:
- Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022
- Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022
Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Guide
Following the anthology format, every entry in Cabinet of Curiosities will contain a different story with a brand-new cast, but all are expected to be equally as scary.
Below, we have created an episode guide to provide a summary for each episode and confirm the cast involved:
EP1. LOT 36
The debut entry will be helmed by Pans Labyrinth cinematographer Guillermo Navarro and written by Regina Corrado, and it will be based on a short story by Del Toro.
Cast
- Tim Blake Nelson
- Sebastian Roché
- Demetrius Grosse
- Elpidia Carrillo
EP 2. GRAVEYARD RATS
On board for Episode 2 are Cube director Vincenzo Natali and The Twilight Zone writer Henry Kuttner.
Cast
- David Hewlett
EP 3. THE OUTSIDE
Episode 3 is based on a short story by Emily Carroll, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, and written by Haley Z. Boston.
Cast
- Kate Micucci
- Martin Starr
- Dan Stevens
EP 4. THE AUTOPSY
The Empty Man’s David Prior will be directing Episode 4 with The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer as the writer, and the story will follow a short story by Michael Shea.
Cast
- Luke Roberts
- F. Murray Abraham
- Glynn Turman
Ep 5. Pickman’s Model
The fifth story will be based on a short tale by H.P. Lovecraft, written by Lee Patterson and directed by Keith Thomas.
Cast
- Crispin Glover
- Ben Barnes
- Oriana Leman
EP 6. DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE
Episode 6 is based on another short story by H.P. Lovecraft and it will be directed by Twilight’s Catherine Hardwicke and penned by Mika Watkins.
Cast
- Rupert Grint
- Ismael Cruz Córdova
- DJ Qualls
- Nia Vardalos
- Tenika Davis
- Gaby Moreno
EP 7. THE MURMURING
The seventh episode will be based on Del Toro’s short story of the same name, directed by The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent.
Cast
- Essie Davis
- Andrew Lincoln
- Hannah Galway
EP 8. THE VIEWING
The final episode welcomes director and writer Panos Cosmatos alongside writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn.
Cast
- Peter Weller
- Eric André
- Sofia Boutella
- Charlyne Yi
- Steve Agee
- Michael Therriault
- Saad Siddiqui
