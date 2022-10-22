Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities promises to be an on-brand spectacle for the Halloween season and we confirm how many episodes there will be, outline the release schedule, and provide an episode guide.

Each episode is based on the works of acclaimed writers, including Del Toro, H.P. Lovecraft, and Emily Carroll.

Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on the filmmaker’s short story of the same name and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

How Many Episodes in Cabinet of Curiosities?

Cabinet of Curiosities is confirmed to have eight episodes in total.

The anthology is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Like all Netflix projects, the anthology series will debut at 12 am PT, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

Netflix Release Schedule Confirmed

Del Toro’s series has a different release schedule on Netflix, designed to make the most of the preceding week rolling up to Halloween.

Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.

Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022

Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022

Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Guide

Following the anthology format, every entry in Cabinet of Curiosities will contain a different story with a brand-new cast, but all are expected to be equally as scary.

Below, we have created an episode guide to provide a summary for each episode and confirm the cast involved:

EP1. LOT 36

The debut entry will be helmed by Pans Labyrinth cinematographer Guillermo Navarro and written by Regina Corrado, and it will be based on a short story by Del Toro.

Cast

Tim Blake Nelson

Sebastian Roché

Demetrius Grosse

Elpidia Carrillo

EP 2. GRAVEYARD RATS

On board for Episode 2 are Cube director Vincenzo Natali and The Twilight Zone writer Henry Kuttner.

Cast

David Hewlett

EP 3. THE OUTSIDE

Episode 3 is based on a short story by Emily Carroll, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, and written by Haley Z. Boston.

Cast

Kate Micucci

Martin Starr

Dan Stevens

EP 4. THE AUTOPSY

The Empty Man’s David Prior will be directing Episode 4 with The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer as the writer, and the story will follow a short story by Michael Shea.

Cast

Luke Roberts

F. Murray Abraham

Glynn Turman

Ep 5. Pickman’s Model

The fifth story will be based on a short tale by H.P. Lovecraft, written by Lee Patterson and directed by Keith Thomas.

Cast

Crispin Glover

Ben Barnes

Oriana Leman

EP 6. DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE

Episode 6 is based on another short story by H.P. Lovecraft and it will be directed by Twilight’s Catherine Hardwicke and penned by Mika Watkins.

Cast

Rupert Grint

Ismael Cruz Córdova

DJ Qualls

Nia Vardalos

Tenika Davis

Gaby Moreno

EP 7. THE MURMURING

The seventh episode will be based on Del Toro’s short story of the same name, directed by The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent.

Cast

Essie Davis

Andrew Lincoln

Hannah Galway

EP 8. THE VIEWING

The final episode welcomes director and writer Panos Cosmatos alongside writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Cast

Peter Weller

Eric André

Sofia Boutella

Charlyne Yi

Steve Agee

Michael Therriault

Saad Siddiqui

