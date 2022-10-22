Another epic series is coming to the end of its Season 1 run, and since we know you’ll be eager for more, we look ahead to confirm if House of the Dragon has been renewed for Season 2.

The prequel series’ predecessor Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons on HBO Max, therefore, the fandom is wondering if House of the Dragon will receive the same long-run treatment or if the Dance of Dragons adaptation will be a shorter affair.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

Is House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2?

Yes, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for Season 2 by HBO.

Variety reported back at the end of August that the show received its early green light less than a week after its Season 1 premiere.

None were surprised to hear of the prequel’s renewal considering the nearly ten million viewers who tuned in to watch Episode 1 – this number later rose to 20 million views.

Variety also shared the executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi’s statement on the renewal:

“We are beyond proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Season 2 Release Window

Even though no air date for Season 2 has been confirmed by HBO, we can make an educated guess using Season 1’s filming pattern to estimate a release window.

TV Guide confirmed that pre-production on House of the Dragon Season 2 began in October 2022, although filming has yet to begin.

Furthermore, Fandom confirmed that filming for Season 2 was expected to begin filming in early 2023.

Deadline reported that Season 1 began filming in April 2021 and the team exited production in February 2022. The show then premiered in August 2022, taking a total of 16 months from the start of filming to the premiere.

If we apply the same length of time to Season 2’s schedule, this puts the sophomore run’s premiere around Mid-Late 2024. There’s every chance the team will aim to air in the Fall season again.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Steps Down

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed back in August 2022 that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik would be leaving the position after Season 1.

The same report revealed Sapochnik was stepping down “after pouring an exhausting three years of effort into the Game of Thrones prequel,” but he will remain a part of the series as executive producer.

Sapochnik had the following to say about his time as co-showrunner on the prequel:

“It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond.”

This means Ryan Condal will step up to be the show’s only showrunner for Season 2 and the project is also welcoming Game of Thrones alum Alan Taylor on to be an executive producer and director.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max

Show all