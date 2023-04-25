Subscribers in need of their fantasy fix on Netflix will not have to wait much longer, as we confirm how many episodes are in Sweet Tooth season 2 and highlight the release date to mark in your calendars.

We previously confirmed the release time of Sweet Tooth season 2 on Netflix and introduced you to the cast involved in this run.

Developed by Jim Mickle for Netflix and based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, the fantasy drama series, Sweet Tooth, follows the aftermath of the pandemic, resulting in hybrid babies, part human, part animal, being born. The series stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, James Brolin, and more.

MORE NETFLIX: Netflix reveals two Chimp Empire chimpanzees are likely dead since episode 4 finale

Sweet Tooth season 2 release date

Sweet Tooth season 2’s release date is confirmed to be Thursday, April 27, 2023, on Netflix.

The only place you will be able to watch the second season, or the first one, will be on the streaming platform, as it is a Netflix exclusive.

The first season premiered back in June 2021, which means it’s taken just under two years for the second season to be made.

Since the first season aired on the heels of the pandemic in our world, it’s possible that this pushed back production on the second season.

Filming for season 2 took place between January 2022 and May of the same year, with the cast and crew bringing it to life around various locations in New Zealand.

Sweet Tooth – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

How many episodes in Sweet Tooth season 2?

Sweet Tooth season 2 is confirmed to have eight episodes, matching the episode count of the show’s first season.

Each installment of the series lasts between 37-53 minutes and all episodes will drop at the same time on Netflix on the aforementioned release date.

As you will notice below, the titles for the final two episodes have not been revealed yet, which may mean they contain spoilers.

The first season had a variety of directors on board to helm certain episodes, including developer Jim Mickle, Toa Fraser, and Robyn Grace. The second-season directors have still to be announced, but we know that Mickle, Noah Griffith, Daniel Stewart, and more are returning as writers.

Below, we have provided a brief episode guide with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: In Captivity

Episode 2: Into the Deep Woods

Episode 3: Chicken or Egg?

Episode 4: Bad Man

Episode 5: What It Takes

Episode 6: How it Started, How it’s Going

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all