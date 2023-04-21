LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Filmmaker/actor Amy Jo Johnson speaks during the Amy Jo Johnson from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" panel at 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always has flicked the nostalgia switch on Netflix and we explain why Amy Jo Johnson was not involved as Kimberly, the Pink Ranger, and discuss where the actor is now.

If you’re wondering why the reunion is titled “Once & Always,” we discussed the iconic Power Ranger quote that it’s based on.

Directed by Charlie Haskell and written by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale for Netflix, the reunion special follows the returning superheroes in a stand-alone web special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 90s show and the overall Power Rangers franchise.

MORE POWER RANGERS: Power Rangers reunion sees Rita Repulsa voice actor return to the role

Where is Amy Jo Johnson now?

After dedicating most of the 90s to Power Rangers, starring in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series, the 1995 movie, and the 1997 Turbo movie, Amy Jo Johnson also appeared in other 90s hits including Saved by the Bell: The New Class and the movie, Perfect Body.

Post-Power Rangers, Johnson appeared in TV shows ER, Flashpoint, and Covert Affairs, alongside a small cameo role in the Power Rangers reboot movie in 2017.

Recently, Johnson starred in the miniseries, The Has Been, and movies Between Waves and Space & Time, however, her time is currently spent behind the camera as a director.

After spending a few years directing shorts, Johnson recently helmed the movie Tammy’s Always Dying in 2019 and the miniseries, The Has Been, which she also starred in.

Additionally, Johnson directed season 2 episode 6 of the Superman and Lois series for The CW, titled Tired and True.

It was also recently reported by Variety that Johnson is writing her own Power Rangers comic book series with publisher Boom Studios. The professional raised $250,000 on Kickstarter in less than 24 hours for the comic titled: Power Rangers: A 30th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration.

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Why did Amy Jo Johnson not return as Kimberly the Pink Ranger in Once & Always?

After a number of Johnson’s co-stars returned for the Netflix anniversary special, the actor was targeted by fans who spread false claims about her absence from the special.

Entertainment Weekly reported Johnson’s response to fans who believed the actor decline the opportunity because she was not offered enough money:

“Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money. Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s. Or couldn’t go to NZ for a month. Or none of [your] beeswax.”

The first generation Pink Ranger, Kimberly, actually appeared in Power Rangers: Once & Always, alongside Tommy Oliver as the Green Ranger and Jason as the Red Ranger. However, their faces are never seen and they have no speaking lines.

MORE POWER RANGERS: Power Rangers reunion theories on who the Green Ranger is explored

Meet the Power Rangers special cast

Walter Jones and David Yost return to their first-generation mantles from the 90s television series, playing the Black Ranger, Zach, and the Blue Ranger, Billy, respectively.

Steve Cardenas returns as the second-generation Red Ranger, who took over from Austin St. John, and second-generation Pink Ranger, Catherine Sutherland, who took over the mantle from Amy Jo Johnson.

Below, we have listed the cast members of the special:

Walter Jones – Zack Taylor (Black Ranger)

– Zack Taylor (Black Ranger) David Yost – Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger)

– Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger) Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger)

– Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger) Catherine Sutherland – Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger)

– Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger) Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park

– Adam Park Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell

– Aisha Campbell Charlie Kersh – Minh Kwan

– Minh Kwan Richard Steven Horvitz – Alpha 5 (voice)

– Alpha 5 (voice) Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all