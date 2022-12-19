Movies & Television

How Many Episodes Will Be In Alice In Borderland Season 2?

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will come out on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on Netflix. Here, we talk about the total number of episodes the TV series will have.

The series was adapted from a Japanese manga of the same name that was already popular, but its screen adaptation accumulated even more fans. Seeing the positive response from a worldwide audience, Netflix renewed the series for a second season within two weeks of its release

From IMDb, Alice in Borderland received a rating of 7.6, while Rotten Tomatoes gave it 75% with eight critic reviews.

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Episode Count

Like the previous season, this season will also have eight episodes packed with some games that the main protagonists will have to play and win. Alice in Borderland manga has a total of 65 chapters, out of which 31 chapters were covered in the first season. Hence, there is plenty of content that the upcoming season can cover.

A Brief Recap of Season 1 ahead of Season 2

The show starts by showing Arisu, Karube, and Chota hiding from the authorities, and suddenly they find that their surroundings have changed completely. They are in a different world where they meet Shibuki, and after that, they enter a Game Arena. They cannot leave the place without playing the games, and if they try to go, they will lose their lives. Hence, they decide to stay there and participate in the games of life and death.

Leveling up a game will grant them a visa extending their chances to live, so the trio started playing. On the way, they met several characters, including Aguni, Chishiya, Kuina, and more. Sadly, in a game, Arisu lost his friends, but he couldn’t even mourn their deaths because he had no option other than to proceed with the games. Besides that, the game’s mastermind, Mira, also shows up by the end of the season.

