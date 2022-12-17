Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube.

We may have gone years without a modern-day Zorro, but Antonio Banderas is giving us what he can in the shape of a suave cat and we reveal where you can watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The Last Wish is actually based on a story by writer Tommy Swerdlow and contributor to the first film, Tom Wheeler, with additional material provided by Etan Cohen.

Directed by Joel Crawford with a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Swerdlow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a direct sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots and stands as a Shrek spin-off following the titular DreamWorks feline.

Where to Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in theatres.

The animated sequel will be released as a theatre exclusive and is expected to honor a traditional 90-day run in cinemas.

The Last Wish will see Puss in Boots’ mission continue to restore eight of his nine lives that he previously lost, and there are a handful of enemies getting in his way.

Only shooting stars break the mold. ? Watch the new trailer for #PussInBoots The Last Wish and see it early on November 26, and in theaters everywhere this Christmas. Get Tickets Now!https://t.co/TqLhdyIJn8 pic.twitter.com/WJWTpM7CNe — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) November 15, 2022

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix? Is it Streaming Elsewhere?

No, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will not be on Netflix when it releases on December 21, honoring its theatre-exclusive run.

The Last Wish is expected to arrive on Prime Video at some point, however, as Universal struck a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime in 2021 that will send its live-action films exclusively to the platform after their cinema run.

Joining The Last Wish on Amazon Prime will be fellow Universal films Get Out, the Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park, and the Bourne franchise, alongside Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Meet the Cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Banderas and Salma Hayek are returning as the titular cat and his love interest, Kitty Softpaws.

The Last Wish hosts a roster of new talent and new characters, including Olivia Colman and Ray Winston. Don’t Worry Darling and Black Widow star Florence Pugh will also be joining the cast as Goldilocks – one of Puss in Boots’ enemies.

Shrek, Donkey, and Imelda are also expected to appear in the sequel, however, they will only appear in flashbacks.

Below, we have highlighted the full cast list for the sequel:

Antonio Banderas – Puss in Boots

– Puss in Boots Salma Hayek – Kitty Softpaws

– Kitty Softpaws Harvey Guillén – Perrito, a therapy dog

– Perrito, a therapy dog Florence Pugh – Goldilocks

– Goldilocks Olivia Colman – Mama Bear

– Mama Bear Ray Winstone – Papa Bear

– Papa Bear Samson Kayo – Baby Bear

– Baby Bear John Mulaney – Big” Jack Horner

– Big” Jack Horner Wagner Moura – Wolf / Death

– Wolf / Death Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Mama Luna

– Mama Luna Anthony Mendez – the Doctor

– the Doctor Kevin McCann – the Talking Cricket

– the Talking Cricket Conrad Vernon – Gingy

– Gingy Cody Cameron – Pinocchio

An epic adventure and legendary cast at the New York Premiere of #PussInBoots: The Last Wish ??? Experience it only in theaters this Christmas. https://t.co/cekcP4xD3y pic.twitter.com/NMS1kTpI30 — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) December 14, 2022

