How Many Episodes Will The Recruit Season 1 Have on Netflix?

The Recruit Season 1 will release on December 16, 2022, on Netflix, and fans are eager to know about the total number of episodes the series will be offering.

The Spy-action TV series was officially announced in April 2021, with Entertainment One taking the production responsibilities. During the official announcement, Noah Centineo was revealed to be seen as the main lead of the series. However, no other cast members were revealed until November 2021. Nevertheless, the show is only a few days away, so we’ll get to see the entire cast in action very soon.

The Recruit Season 1 episode count

The Recruit Season 1 will have eight episodes, each of which will come with a runtime of one hour. Moreover, all the episodes will be released at once for streaming. So, you can invest your weekend in binge-watching this crime-thriller show on Netflix. That gives you approximately eight hours of content for the weekend.

Actor and executive producer @noahcent at the premiere of his new Netflix series The Recruit. pic.twitter.com/IunAOaXZ9R — Queue (@netflixqueue) December 9, 2022

Interestingly, not all episodes are directed or written by a specific person. The first two episodes are directed by Doug Liman and written by Alexi Hawley, third and fourth episodes see Alex Kalymnios as the director and Alexi Hawley, George V. Ghanem, and Amelia Roper as the writers.

Similarly, the fifth and sixth episodes have Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Hadi Nicholas Deeb, and Niceole R. Levy as directors and writers, respectively. The last two episodes are directed and written by Julian Holmes, Maya Goldsmith, and Alexi Hawley.

Where was The Recruit Season 1 filmed?

The filming of the TV series began on October 25, 2021, and wrapped up on March 28, 2022. The filming locations of the series involved Los Angeles, Vienna, and Montreal. So, you’ll see diversity in terms of location and landscapes. However, it’s important to note that the majority of scenes that were shot in Montreal took place in the Grande Studios.