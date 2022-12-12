The Recruit Season 1 Release date and Time on Netflix

The Recruit Season 1 comes from Alexi Hawley, creator of ABC’s The Rookie. Besides that, fans are more interested in the show because it stars Noah Centineo. The American actor started his career with The Fosters, a television series in 2013. After that, he appeared in To All The Boys I Have Loved Before, and this film turned out to be his career’s turning point, making him a heartthrob for millions of hearts.

Well, the Noah starrer Netflix series, The Recruit Season 1, will get released in a few days, and here, you’ll learn about its release information.

When will The Recruit Season 1 get released on Netflix?

The Recruit Season 1 will be released on Netflix on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. In case you reside in different time zones, you can rely on the below time schedule that we have prepared, keeping in mind the time differences.

Pacific Standard Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Standard Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Standard Timing- 3:00 AM

Indian Standard Timing- 1:30 PM

British Standard Timing- 8:00 PM

Philippines Standard Timing- 4:00 AM (December 17th)

What does the trailer of the TV series reveal?

The Recruit‘s first official trailer came out on the Youtube channel of Netflix on November 16, 2022.

The trailer opened up by showing Noah Centineo’s Owen Hendricks, a lawyer getting hired by the CIA. Soon, he is approached by his seniors, who hand him a couple of threatening letters from a former asset. The letters state that the sender will reveal dirty secrets of the organization if she is not freed from prison.

Owen’s seniors want him to take charge of it and find a solution anyhow. He has to risk his life to protect the organization. He also gets to face dirty politics while fulfilling his duties.