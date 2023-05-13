As fans countdown to the 2023 song contest, how many people watched the Eurovision song contest between 2013 and 2022?

The Eurovision song contest is one of the highlights of the annual TV calendar for millions of music fans both in Europe and around the world.

However, the iconic event has seen dramatic rises and falls in its global viewership over the past 10 years, with the 2020 event canceled outright due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, how many people watch Eurovision on average, and how has the viewership changed between 2013 and 2022?

How many people watched Eurovision between 2013 and 2022?

Including all of the Eurovision shows, encompassing the pre-event promotion, semi-final broadcast, and grand finals, Eurovision has seen a notable rise and subsequent fall in viewership over the past 10 years:

There was a roughly 12% reduction in the viewership of the event between 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, the Eurovision song contest is most popular in the following nations:

Other territories that saw rises in viewership from 2021 to 2022 included Australia, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, and Romania.

Territories that saw viewership decrease from 2021 to 2022 included Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Eurovision 2023 running order revealed

26 different nations will be performing at the 2023 Eurovision song contest, but if you don’t want to sit through the entire broadcast and only want to watch certain songs, this is the official running order:

Austria: Teya & Salena – ‘Who The Hell Is Edgar?’ Portugal: Mimicat – ‘Ai Coração’ Switzerland: Remo Forrer – ‘Watergun’ Poland: Blanka – ‘Solo’ Serbia: Luke Black – ‘Samo Mi Se Spava’ France: La Zarra – ‘Évidemment’ Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – ‘Break A Broken Heart’ Spain: Blanca Paloma – ‘Eaea’ Sweden: Loreen – ‘Tattoo’ Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – ‘Duje’ Italy: Marco Mengoni – ‘Due Vite’ Estonia: Alika – ‘Bridges’ Finland: Käärijä – ‘Cha Cha Cha’ Czechia: Vesna – ‘My Sister’s Crown’ Australia: Voyager – ‘Promise’ Belgium: Gustaph – ‘Because Of You’ Armenia: Brunette – ‘Future Lover’ Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – ‘Soarele ?i Luna’ Ukraine: TVORCHI – ‘Heart of Steel’ Norway: Alessandra – ‘Queen of Kings’ Germany: Lord of the Lost – ‘Blood & Glitter’ Lithuania: Monika Linkyt? – ‘Stay’ Israel: Noa Kirel – ‘Unicorn’ Slovenia: Joker Out – ‘Carpe Diem’ Croatia: Let 3 – ‘Mama Š?!’ United Kingdom: Mae Muller – ‘I Wrote A Song’

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

