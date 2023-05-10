Marvel fans will know how impactful the Awesome Mix tapes have been for the Guardians trilogy and we reveal where you can buy the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack on vinyl and we take a look at the music involved.
We previously revealed where to find the MCU’s first F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and what Marvel boss, Kevin Feige, had to say about it.
Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.
Where to buy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 vinyl
The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 soundtrack is now available to purchase on both CD and vinyl featuring 17 songs from the movie.
The vinyl version is available to purchase from Disney Music Emporium, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
Depending on where you purchase your vinyl, you will get an exclusive special edition from that retailer and the details are below:
- Disney Music Emporium – Exclusively on galaxy stardust vinyl
- Amazon – Exclusive standard black vinyl
- Target – Exclusive translucent grape and cobalt vinyl
- Walmart – Exclusive purple and blue vinyl with poster
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack
The Volume 3 Awesome Mix starts off strong with a clean version of Radiohead’s Creep, paving the way for more iconic hits to come.
Prolific artists from across many genres grace this soundtrack, including Rainbow, Bruce Springsteen, and Beastie Boys.
Marvel fans have also had Florence + The Machine playing non-stop this week as the Dog Days Are Over number plays out the final scene in the movie.
Below, we have included the full soundtrack list:
- 1. Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead
- 2. Crazy on You – Heart
- 3. Since You Been Gone – Rainbow
- 4. In the Meantime – Spacehog
- 5. Reasons – Earth, Wind and Fire
- 6. Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips
- 7. We Care a Lot – Faith No More
- 8. Koinu no Carnival (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC
- 9. I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper
- 10. San Francisco – The Mowgli’s
- 11. Poor Girl – X
- 12. This Is the Day – The The
- 13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys
- 14. Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine
- 15. Badlands – Bruce Springsteen
- 16. I Will Dare – The Replacements
- 17. Come and Get Your Love – Redbone
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.