Marvel fans will know how impactful the Awesome Mix tapes have been for the Guardians trilogy and we reveal where you can buy the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack on vinyl and we take a look at the music involved.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 soundtrack is now available to purchase on both CD and vinyl featuring 17 songs from the movie.

The vinyl version is available to purchase from Disney Music Emporium, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Depending on where you purchase your vinyl, you will get an exclusive special edition from that retailer and the details are below:

The Volume 3 Awesome Mix starts off strong with a clean version of Radiohead’s Creep, paving the way for more iconic hits to come.

Prolific artists from across many genres grace this soundtrack, including Rainbow, Bruce Springsteen, and Beastie Boys.

Marvel fans have also had Florence + The Machine playing non-stop this week as the Dog Days Are Over number plays out the final scene in the movie.

Below, we have included the full soundtrack list:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

