Since Gamora and Peter’s relationship seems to be truly over, we explain who Kitty Pryde is from Marvel Comics – another of Star-Lord’s love interests.

We previously discussed who Jennifer Holland, James Gunn’s wife, was playing in Guardians 3 and introduced you to her character Administrator Kwol.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3**

Who is Kitty Pryde?

Kitty Pryde, or Katherine Pride, is known as a Jewish mutant who spent a considerable amount of time as part of the X-Men.

After learning about Kitty’s phasing abilities – the power to move through solid objects – Emma Frost, the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, and the X-Men approached Kitty.

The young girl quickly realized Emma was the antagonist to the X-Men and subsequently freed the mutants and later enrolled in Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Kitty Pryde’s first appearance in Marvel Comics was in X-Men #129 back in October 1979 and she also went under the alias Red Queen for a time.

Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, is a main love interest to Kitty Pryde and the pair met when Shi’ar was invading Earth and Peter offered Kitty his ship to help. The X-Men and the Guardians shared space together for a time, which is when Kitty and Peter began getting closer. The pair embarked on a long-distance relationship together for many arcs and the pair later got married.

The character was also portrayed by Elliot Page during 20th Century Fox’s X-Men live-action movies, who appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand (also as Shadowcat) in 2006 and X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

Guardians 3 post-credits scene confirms Star-Lord’s return

The final post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 showed Peter Quill eating breakfast with his grandfather and discussing mowing the lawn.

The scene then cut to a title card that read: “The Legendary Star-Lord will return.” This is a direct reference to a comic book run under the same title.

Marvel movies usually tease which characters will return in the future of the MCU, and it was confirmed that Star-Lord will return but not the Guardians.

Since Peter and Gamora’s relationship is no more, this means the MCU can now introduce Kitty Pryde at a later point to adapt this romance on the silver screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

What is the next Marvel movie?

The next Marvel movie after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be The Marvels, scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, in theatres worldwide.

Directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay co-written with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells, The Marvels is a direct sequel to the 2019 movie, Captain Marvel, and a continuation of the Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel.

Since Star-Lord will definitely be returning in the MCU, there’s a high likelihood that the character will not be seen again until the Avengers: Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars arc.

These are two crucial movies that will pull together a number of characters to face off against Kang the Conqueror and, presumably, Doctor Doom.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers