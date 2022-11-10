How many total episodes are there in the Chainsaw Man anime and when is the season 1 finale set to release for OTT streaming?

Chainsaw Man was widely expected to be amongst the very best anime of 2022 prior to its debut in October. However, not many fans will have expected the series to blow up amongst casual anime viewers as the MAPPA-led adaptation has since achieved.

What is even more impressive is that Chainsaw Man has reached this lofty height after only five episodes, with ‘Gun Devil’ having premiered on November 8.

So, how many episodes are in Chainsaw Man season 1 in total, and what date is the finale expected to release around the world via Crunchyroll?

How many total episodes are in Chainsaw Man S1?

Chainsaw Man season 1 will consist of 12 total episodes.

This has been confirmed by the official Japanese website for the Chainsaw Man series via the Blu-Ray DVD listings for the season 1 content.

Boxset #1 will include episodes 1-3 (January 2023), #2 will include episodes 4-6 (February 2023), #3 will include episodes 7-9 (March 2023), and finally, #4 will include episodes 10-12 (April 2023).

As of November 10, there are seven individual episodes left to be broadcast from season 1:

Episode 6 – Tuesday, November 15

Episode 7 – Tuesday, November 22

Episode 8 – Tuesday, November 29

Episode 9 – Tuesday, December 6

Episode 10 – Tuesday, December 13

Episode 11 – Tuesday, December 20

Episode 12 – Tuesday, December 27

New episodes from the Chainsaw Man anime air via the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Voice actor shares why Denji resonates with viewers

Voice actor for Denji in the English dub Ryan Colt Levy recently sat down with Kotaku to discuss his journey to becoming the Chainsaw Man.

Levy explained that the reason why Denji resonates with viewers as the title character of the anime is that they understand the simple desire to live as much as his complex desires to thrive.

“I think that I understand his simple desires just as much as his complex ones. A lot of people kind of write him off as a simple character, and I think he’s incredibly layered,” the veteran voice actor explained.

“The fact that he comes from truly nothing makes him so fascinatingly different from the traditional shonen protagonist and I think it’s why I like him so much. He’s an outsider. The thing that Denji is that a lot of people maybe don’t think of right away is he’s very tender, he’s very loving, and that he has a great depth to him that is great.” – Ryan Colt Levy, via Kotaku.

Levy continued, “He just doesn’t know how to express it because he does not have the education and the lexicon of language.”

“It doesn’t mean he’s not deep, it just means he doesn’t know how to let it out. And I think it’s shown the most in his moments with Pochita.” – Ryan Colt Levy, via Kotaku.

