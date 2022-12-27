How much of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series has season 1 of the Studio MAPPA-led Chainsaw Man anime adapted in total?

That feeling of reading an original manga series after enjoying an adapted anime is one of the best feelings for fans around the world.

As the global Chainsaw Man community counts down to episode 12, the season 1 finale, many are starting to consider picking up Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga.

So, where can you read the manga in English, and how much of the original series has been adapted in the Chainsaw Man anime so far?

How much of the manga has Chainsaw Man S1 adapted?

The first season of the Chainsaw Man anime, concluding with episode 12, has adapted up until volume 5 chapter 39 of Tatsuki Fujimoto’soriginal manga series.

As of December 2022, a total of 12 complete Tankobon volumes across 114 individual chapters have been published in Japan.

This means that season 1 of the Chainsaw Man anime has adapted roughly half of the manga part one; the series started its second story phase earlier this year.

Episode 1 ‘Dog & Chainsaw’ – Chapter 1

Episode 2 ‘Arrival in Tokyo’ – Chapters 2-5

Episode 3 ‘Meowy’s Whereabouts’ – Chapters 6-8

Episode 4 ‘Rescue’ – Chapters 9-11

Episode 5 ‘Gun Devil’ – Chapters 12-15

Episode 6 ‘Kill Denji’ – Chapters 16-18

Episode 7 ‘The Taste of a Kiss’ – Chapters 19-21

Episode 8 ‘Gunfire’ – Chapters 22-25

Episode 9 ‘From Kyoto’ – Chapters 26-28

Episode 10 ‘Bruised and Battered’ – Chapters 29-31

Episode 11 ‘Mission Start’ – Chapters 32-34

Episode 12 ‘Japanese Sword vs Chainsaw’ – Chapters 25-39

Physical volumes of the Chainsaw Man manga are available via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, and Bookshop.

Alternatively, digital copies are also available through Viz Media, Google Play, Apple iBooks, and Amazon Kindle.

Chainsaw Man becomes MAPPA’s second highest scoring anime

Chainsaw Man has experienced a fantastic reception from fans both domestically in Japan and around the world.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, the series is scoring an impressive 8.8/10 on MyAnimeList, 4.5/5 on Anime Planet, 8.7/10 on IMDB, 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 86% on Anilist.

Interestingly, this makes Chainsaw Man season 1 the second highest-scoring MAPPA anime project to date on MyAnimeList:

Attack on Titan season 4 part 1 – 8.81/10 Chainsaw Man – 8.8/10 Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 – 8.78/10 Jujutsu Kaisen – 8.66/10 Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting – 8.59/10 Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie – 8.5/10 Banana Fish – 8.49/10 Kids on the Slope – 8.31/10 Dororo – 8.24/10 In This Corner of the World – 8.22/10

Can the season 1 finale of Chainsaw Man push the anime past the fantastic Attack on Titan series?

