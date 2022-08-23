Gamescom 2022 has every video game aficionado rushing to buy the popcorn for opening night, and if you’re wondering what time Gamescom starts or where you can watch the event, we confirm everything you need to know complete with a full schedule guide.
The past three years have been bereft of the annual in-person E3 spectacles we’ve become accustomed to, but Gamescom is set to bring the magic back.
Gamescom is an annual trade fair event for video games held in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany that has been active since 2009. The festival allows a collection of video game developers to showcase upcoming projects to the community and Gamescom has become the world’s largest gaming event to date.
Gamescom Opening Night Live Event
Gamescom Opening Night Live is the kickoff event scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, brought to you live from Cologne.
Geoff Keighley will be returning to host the event and the presenter has confirmed that Opening Night Live will be a two-hour gig showcasing over 30 games.
Below, we have listed the games Keighley confirmed to be on the roster:
- Sonic Frontiers
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tekken
- The Outlast Trials
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Expanse game
- Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC
- High On Life
- Return to Monkey Island
- Goat Simulator 3
- Subnautica developer’s next game
Furthermore, Gamescom has also confirmed a list of developers in attendance:
- 2K
- 505 Games
- Bandai Namco
- HoYoverse
- Koch Media
- Tencent
- NetEase
- Sega
- TaleWorlds
- Team17
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros
What Time Does Gamescom Start?
Gamescom Opening Night Live’s start time will be at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT for viewers in the United States.
British and European viewers can tune into the opening event at 6 pm GMT / 8 pm CET.
Where to Watch Gamescom
Gamescom has never been easier to view as fans from around the world will be able to tune into opening night and the rest of the event over on Gamescom’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.
Gamescom 2022 Schedule Guide
Unlike the Summer Game Fest, Gamescom will be contained within a one-week schedule and we have included the main show schedule in full below:
- Tuesday, August 23: Opening Night Live – 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET
- Wednesday, August 24: Future Games Show – 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET
- Thursday, August 25: Xbox Booth Live – 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET
- Friday, August 26: Awesome Indies Show – 8:30 am PDT / 11:30 am EDT / 5:30 pm CET
