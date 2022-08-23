Gamescom 2022 has every video game aficionado rushing to buy the popcorn for opening night, and if you’re wondering what time Gamescom starts or where you can watch the event, we confirm everything you need to know complete with a full schedule guide.

The past three years have been bereft of the annual in-person E3 spectacles we’ve become accustomed to, but Gamescom is set to bring the magic back.

Gamescom is an annual trade fair event for video games held in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany that has been active since 2009. The festival allows a collection of video game developers to showcase upcoming projects to the community and Gamescom has become the world’s largest gaming event to date.

Gotham Knights | Official Story Trailer BridTV 5838 Gotham Knights | Official Story Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/AnFh0YThVhE/hqdefault.jpg 883888 883888 center 32600

Gamescom Opening Night Live Event

Gamescom Opening Night Live is the kickoff event scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, brought to you live from Cologne.

Geoff Keighley will be returning to host the event and the presenter has confirmed that Opening Night Live will be a two-hour gig showcasing over 30 games.

Below, we have listed the games Keighley confirmed to be on the roster:

Sonic Frontiers

Gotham Knights

Hogwarts Legacy

Tekken

The Outlast Trials

The Callisto Protocol

The Expanse game

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC

High On Life

Return to Monkey Island

Goat Simulator 3

Subnautica developer’s next game

Furthermore, Gamescom has also confirmed a list of developers in attendance:

2K

505 Games

Bandai Namco

HoYoverse

Koch Media

Tencent

NetEase

Sega

TaleWorlds

Team17

Ubisoft

Warner Bros

Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for game

What Time Does Gamescom Start?

Gamescom Opening Night Live’s start time will be at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT for viewers in the United States.

British and European viewers can tune into the opening event at 6 pm GMT / 8 pm CET.

Where to Watch Gamescom

Gamescom has never been easier to view as fans from around the world will be able to tune into opening night and the rest of the event over on Gamescom’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can’t wait to be back in person.



You can find our press release here: https://t.co/9f4D0ov2hA



See you in Cologne! #aheadofthegame pic.twitter.com/dgyfrFSEEv — gamescom (@gamescom) July 7, 2022

Gamescom 2022 Schedule Guide

Unlike the Summer Game Fest, Gamescom will be contained within a one-week schedule and we have included the main show schedule in full below:

Tuesday, August 23: Opening Night Live – 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET

– 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET Wednesday, August 24: Future Games Show – 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET

– 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET Thursday, August 25: Xbox Booth Live – 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET

– 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 8 pm CET Friday, August 26: Awesome Indies Show – 8:30 am PDT / 11:30 am EDT / 5:30 pm CET

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all