Rebel alliance member Cassian Andor is sharing his origin story with Star Wars fans within Disney Plus’ Andor series and we explain how old the protagonist is.

Andor’s triple-bill premiere ended with Cassian fleeing Fennix with the guarded Luthen, leaving behind his adopted mother Maarva, love interest Bix, and loyal droid B2EMO.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

How Old is Cassian Andor?

Cassian Jeron Andor is 21 years old during the events of Andor Episodes 1-3.

The Rebel team member is confirmed to have been born in BBY 26 (Before the Battle of Yavin) on his home planet of Kenari, before moving to Fennix. However, his official documents stated he was born on Fest to conceal his true home.

Since we know Rogue One took place in BBY 0, that means Cassian was 26 years old when he died.

Furthermore, Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, putting Cassian’s age at 21 years old during the first season of the prequel series.

Andor and Rogue One’s Timeline Explained

Andor’s events will be leading up to Rogue One and Season 1 of the Disney Plus series will span one entire year, with Season 2 filling in the remaining four years.

Cassian was approximately 12 years old when Andor’s Kenari flashbacks took place, putting these events before the end of the Clone Wars, as suggested by the crashed Republic vessel.

Rogue One is set in BBY 0, days before A New Hope begins, and the stand-alone movie also shows flashbacks to BBY 13.

Andor Episode Guide and Release Schedule

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full and the series will not have individual episode titles:

Episode 1 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4 – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5 – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6 – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7 – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9 – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10 – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11 – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12 – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

