Andor’s debut on Disney Plus included a number of flashbacks to young Cassian’s time on his home planet of Kenari. However, the language spoken between him, his tribe, and his sister was not translated into subtitles by the streaming platform and we have a theory on why that could be.

Cassian Andor was reintroduced to fans as a scrap seller who’s in debt to a lot of people and finds himself on the wrong side of the Imperial’s law. Before fleeing the authorities, Cassian joins Luthen during his escape, which will soon see the beginning of the Rebellion.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Star Wars Fans Think Kenari Subtitles is a Glitch

After Andor’s triple-bill premiere, fans sprinted to social media to find out why Disney Plus did not include translations for the Kenari language.

Instead of translating what young Cassian and his tribe were saying, the subtitles simply put “speaking Kenari”.

A majority of the fandom was put out by the lack of subtitles, but there could be a perfectly reasonable explanation at play.

Theory: Why Andor’s Kenari Does Not Have Subtitles

Andor’s lack of subtitles is likely to be a creative move on the writers’ part in order to help conceal the mystery of Kenari.

Even though the dialogue between Cassian, his sister, and the Kenari tribe is relatively easy to grasp based on the context of the scene, we never found out exactly what was being said between the characters and this move could be designed to keep viewers at arm’s length from Cassian’s past – for the time being.

Kenari’s fate is still a mystery to viewers, as is what happened to Cassian’s sister, and the lack of subtitles adds to that sense of ambiguity.

There’s a chance Andor may revisit those scenes to reveal exactly what was said at certain points, possibly uncovering specific details, names, or places, or this creative step may continue to convey the distance between Cassian and his past.

Episode 4 Preview

Andor Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

The next entry will follow Cassian and Luthen after their escape from Fennix and we’ll likely learn more about the green-coated character.

Officer Karn’s failed mission to capture Cassian will also be a fresh wound for the character going into Episode 4, and a counterattack will likely be planned.

In line with the first three episodes, we may also get more flashbacks to Kenari, in order to learn more about what happened after Cassian left with Maarva.

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

