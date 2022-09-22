Is Intelligencia a Real Website? She-Hulk's Dark Web Forum Explored

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Despite 80% of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s entry this week remaining on the comical side, the stakes were raised concerning the show’s recurring, but anonymous, villain, and we explore the Intelligencia website and reveal if it is real.

Marvel fans have stated they think the Leader is returning behind the quest for Jen’s blood sample, but a new player has been revealed in Episode 6 as well.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Intelligencia Recap

During Mallory and Nikki’s case with Mr. Immortal, the meeting uncovered the website Intelligencia, described as “the one for hateful man babies.”

Nikki takes note of it and the pair browse the website later which reveals a number of hateful forum posts towards She-Hulk, and even posts about wanting to kill her.

The dark website features posts from a user known as the Hulk King, which is a name that is also behind the threat trying to get Jen’s blood.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

Is Intelligencia a Real Website?

No, Intelligencia is not a website that exists in the real world, however, it is an established group of sinister minds from Marvel Comics.

First appearing in Fall of the Hulks: Alpha #1, the Intelligencia group was led by villain M.O.D.O.K., who is confirmed to be appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Formed to exchange information between the criminal mastermind members, Intelligencia also included villains Doctor Doom, the Leader, and Mad Thinker.

We already know Samuel Sterns’ Leader is rumored to be the villain of the She-Hulk show and he could also be the one operating the Hulk King name.

Last week was fun but this weeks episode was wayyyy better, I actually found myself laughing a lot, and intelligencia as the bad guys??? I don’t think people realise the implications here #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/gdf7KgVGtC — Tyrell Charles (@TheoriesByT) September 22, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

Only one series has this much action ? #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/z43HcATZjP — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 9, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all