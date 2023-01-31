The One Piece fandom is alight with news from Netflix’s live-action, but followers of the anime are currently wondering why the series is leaving Hulu this year and we explain why.

Netflix’s adaptation of the popular anime is beginning to get the wind behind its sails as the platform released the first poster for the series.

Developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda for Netflix and based on the ongoing 1997 Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a live-action adaptation following the Straw Hat Pirates and their mission to discover the legendary “One Piece” treasure.

Why is One Piece leaving Hulu?

The One Piece anime is leaving Hulu in 2023 because the streaming platform’s contract with Toei Animation is expiring.

Hulu recently announced its February 2023 lineup, including Impractical Jokers and Naruto Shippuden, but One Piece was not included.

Fans shared their disappointment on Twitter over the anime being removed, as Hulu currently has no plans to renew the contract with Toei.

In response to a disgruntled fan, the Hulu support team commented that the user’s interest in keeping the anime within Hulu’s catalog was noted.

Hopefully, if more anime fans make noise about One Piece’s expiration, the platform will consider renewing the contract.

Episodes of One Piece are set to expire when February 2023 rolls in.

Where to Watch One Piece in 2023

Despite many anime fans retaining a subscription with Hulu purely for its anime content, viewers will have to find somewhere else to watch the ongoing One Piece series.

Crunchyroll and Funimation are currently the best platforms to watch One Piece and many other animes, however, both require a subscription.

Some fans are also wondering if Netflix will enter into a contract with Toei in order to cater One Piece episodes as companion viewing for its upcoming live-action series, but this is just speculation at this point.

One Piece episode 1049 was recently released to the public and we provided a recap of previous installments to get you up to speed.

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

Netflix’s One Piece will release in 2023.

