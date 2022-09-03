How old is Gandalf in Lord of the Rings?

As fans know that Gandalf is one of the oldest and wisest Maiar ( Spirit) in the LOTR mythology, so now, after the premiere of The Rings of Power, they are looking forward to learning exactly how old the beloved Gandalf is.

Gandalf, previously known as Olorin, came to Middle-Earth to guide the species/races of Middle-Earth’s fictional world to fight Dark Lord Sauron.

He is an extremely powerful Wizard who chooses to help people using his powers. In fact, sometimes, he also chooses to be calm and motivate people to fight for themselves without taking help from others. That’s why Middle-Earth sees him as a Christ figure.

How old is Gandalf?

It’s hard to say what is the exact age of Gandalf, but according to the Wizard himself, he has been around in Middle-Earth for 2019 years, but he is much older than that. However, as he is a wizard, he looks like a 60-year-old person. The approximate age that can be thought of is 24000 years because of several hints from the author and from the series.

To get a clear picture of Gandalf, let’s recall Gandalf’s dialogue from The Two Towers:

300 lives of men I’ve walked this earth, and now I have no time.

Apart from him, Saruman and Sauron are the ones who are of his age. Gandalf came into Existence ahead of time when tracking the time wasn’t even possible. Also, Gandalf is immortal when he is a spirit, but the Wizard can be killed in his human form. He spent the majority of his life as a spirit, though. He was sent to Middle-Earth along with five other Wizards on Valar’s instructions.

Furthermore, Gandalf’s powers are fire and light, which he uses to attack the enemies by casting light beams. However, his power has some limitations.