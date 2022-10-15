Movies & Television

How Old is Michael Myers in Halloween Ends?

By Jo Craig

Michael Myers looking over a victim in Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends - Cr. Peacock, YouTube

It’s the end of an era for horror fans as Laurie Strode’s constant cat-and-mouse arc with her nemesis comes to an end, and we reveal how old Michael Myers is in Halloween Ends.

Director David Gordon Green has confirmed Halloween Ends will conclude his trilogy of movies, and lead actor Jamie Lee Curtis has also confirmed this will be her last appearance in the franchise. Despite the H40 narrative coming to a conclusion, the killer could return in future spin-off entries in the franchise with a new story.

Halloween Ends serves as the sequel to last year’s Halloween Kills and the thirteenth overall installment in the Halloween franchise. Ends will also be a closing chapter to the H40 trilogy and the end of the original 1978 narrative. The squeal stars Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards.

Halloween Ends | Official Trailer

BridTV
10934
Halloween Ends | Official Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eYtIC12eHcI/hqdefault.jpg
1057674
1057674
center
32600

How Old is Michael Myers in Halloween Ends?

Michael Myers is 65 years old during the events of Halloween Ends.

Green’s first movie, Halloween, was confirmed to take place 40 years after the original 1978 movie when Myers was 21, making Myers 61 years old.

The direct sequel, Halloween Kills, took place straight after the 2018 movie, keeping Myers’ age at 61.

Green recently confirmed that Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, bringing the killer’s age to 65.

Below, we have included a list of Michael Myers’ ages throughout the Halloween franchise:

  • Halloween (1978): 21
  • Halloween II: 21
  • Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers: 31
  • Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers: 32
  • Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers: 38
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later: 41
  • Halloween: Resurrection: 45
  • Halloween (2007): 27
  • Halloween II (2009): 28
  • Halloween (2018) 61
  • Halloween Kills: 61
  • Halloween Ends: 65
Halloween Ends – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube

Where to Watch Halloween Ends – Is it Streaming?

The easiest place to see the H40 story’s conclusion is in theaters and the movie is currently out in cinemas worldwide. 

The sequel first premiered as part of Beyond Fest in Los Angeles and the movie will honor an average run in a cinema near you.

In addition to the theaters, Halloween Ends is also streaming on the Peacock subscription service.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Halloween Ends will release in theaters on October 14, 2022.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | Halloween Accolade trailer
Latest Trailers
Digimon Survive | Gameplay Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know