It’s the end of an era for horror fans as Laurie Strode’s constant cat-and-mouse arc with her nemesis comes to an end, and we reveal how old Michael Myers is in Halloween Ends.

Director David Gordon Green has confirmed Halloween Ends will conclude his trilogy of movies, and lead actor Jamie Lee Curtis has also confirmed this will be her last appearance in the franchise. Despite the H40 narrative coming to a conclusion, the killer could return in future spin-off entries in the franchise with a new story.

Halloween Ends serves as the sequel to last year’s Halloween Kills and the thirteenth overall installment in the Halloween franchise. Ends will also be a closing chapter to the H40 trilogy and the end of the original 1978 narrative. The squeal stars Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards.

Halloween Ends | Official Trailer BridTV 10934 Halloween Ends | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eYtIC12eHcI/hqdefault.jpg 1057674 1057674 center 32600

How Old is Michael Myers in Halloween Ends?

Michael Myers is 65 years old during the events of Halloween Ends.

Green’s first movie, Halloween, was confirmed to take place 40 years after the original 1978 movie when Myers was 21, making Myers 61 years old.

The direct sequel, Halloween Kills, took place straight after the 2018 movie, keeping Myers’ age at 61.

Green recently confirmed that Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, bringing the killer’s age to 65.

Below, we have included a list of Michael Myers’ ages throughout the Halloween franchise:

Halloween (1978): 21

Halloween II: 21

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers: 31

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers: 32

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers: 38

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later: 41

Halloween: Resurrection: 45

Halloween (2007): 27

Halloween II (2009): 28

Halloween (2018) 61

Halloween Kills: 61

Halloween Ends: 65

Halloween Ends – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube

Where to Watch Halloween Ends – Is it Streaming?

The easiest place to see the H40 story’s conclusion is in theaters and the movie is currently out in cinemas worldwide.

The sequel first premiered as part of Beyond Fest in Los Angeles and the movie will honor an average run in a cinema near you.

In addition to the theaters, Halloween Ends is also streaming on the Peacock subscription service.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Halloween Ends will release in theaters on October 14, 2022.

Show all