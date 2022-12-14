Marvel fans are currently scanning the latest trailer for glimpses of hidden characters and we confirm if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a part of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes place “some years” after Into the Spider-Verse, but Miles is still a teenager in the sequel.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part of the MCU?

No, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not currently part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since the project is being released under Sony’s umbrella, the narrative takes place in its own universe and is not affected by the events happening in the MCU, and vice versa.

However, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is rumored to make a cameo in the sequel, which would open the door to the MCU and connect them in some respect.

As we enter into Phase 5 of the MCU, which is part of The Multiverse Saga, this concept will play a major role in the timeline. Sony’s releases, such as Morbius, have already introduced a connection between the Sonyverse and the MCU, and Across the Spider-Verse could follow suit – it wouldn’t be much of a Spider-Verse if it didn’t.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Cr. Sony Pictures Animation, YouTube.

Meet the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast and Characters,

An overwhelming amount of new characters were witnessed in the recent trailer, including Jessica Drew (a.k.a. Spider-Woman), Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, Bombastic Bag Man, The Amazing Spider Monkey, Lady Spider, Scarlet Spider, and many more.

Christopher Miller previously confirmed that 240 characters would be present in the sequel, even though most of them are minor or background characters, who are from six different universes.

Moore and Hailee Steinfeld – who also starred in Marvel’s Hawkeye this year as Kate Bishop – will be returning to the lead roles, alongside Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Alongside the following cast list, the original Japanese Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, is touted to be voicing the Japanese variant once again. VA Yuri Lowenthal is also rumored to be reprising his role as Spider-Man from Insomniac Games’ PlayStation game.

Shameik Moore – Miles Morales / Spider-Man

– Miles Morales / Spider-Man Hailee Steinfeld – Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

– Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman Jake Johnson – Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

– Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man Oscar Isaac – Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

– Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099 Issa Rae – Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

– Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman Daniel Kaluuya – Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

– Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk Jason Schwartzman – the Spot

– the Spot Brian Tyree Henry – Jefferson Davis

– Jefferson Davis Luna Lauren Vélez – Rio Morales

– Rio Morales Greta Lee – Lyla

– Lyla Rachel Dratch – Counselor

– Counselor Jorma Taccone – the Vulture

– the Vulture Shea Whigham – George Stacy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Cr. Sony Pictures Animation, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Show all