**Warning – Major spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever**

Marvel’s final entry in Phase 4 carries on the tradition of waiting through the credits for additional scenes and we explain if there is a second ending to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition to Black Panther 2, the only other Marvel feature left to release this year is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, that’s scheduled to premiere as a special presentation on Disney Plus at the end of the month.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Is There a Second Ending to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Post-Credits Scene Explained

*Spoilers ahead*

Technically, yes. The post-credits scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever acts as a second ending to the narrative.

Before the credits roll, the final scene of Wakanda Forever shows Shuri burning the attire she wore to her mother’s funeral. As the garments burn, we are given a touching montage of T’Challa in the first Black Panther movie through Shuri’s memories and the screen fades to black.

After the initial bout of credits role, we get a post-credits scene that returns viewers to Shuri on the beach, to be met by Nakia and a young boy. We are then introduced to Toussaint, who is revealed to be Nakia and T’Challa’s son, whose real name is T’Challa II.

Since both scenes take place at the same place and time, the post-credits scene does act as an alternate ending, but the second ending will ultimately set up the future of T’Challa’s character in the MCU.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes are in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

To many’s surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one post-credits scene.

The aforementioned scene between Shuri, Nakia, and T’Challa II is the only additional snippet we encounter this time around.

The only extra piece of information we get at the end of the full credits is the line: “Black Panther will return.”

The inclusion of only one post-credits scene has surprised the fandom, especially since Doctor Doom rumors were flying around before its release. However, we think it was a conscious decision to keep any big cameos out of the loop in order to focus on actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

T’Challa’s Legacy

Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 after his battle with cancer and Ryan Coogler made it very clear that they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa within the MCU.

Many fans were on the fence about this idea because it meant T’Challa’s fleshed-out narrative in the comics would not be present in the live-action universe at all.

However, the team’s decision to introduce T’Challa II is a clever and respectful way to pass on Boseman’s character, which means T’Challa’s comic-book history can live on through his MCU son.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters worldwide.

