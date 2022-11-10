Black Panther’s home of Wakanda stands as one of the more beautiful locations featured in Marvel and we reveal where Wakanda Forever was filmed.

In addition to being set in Wakanda, the first Black Panther movie was also known to travel to more familiar turf, including the frequented Atlanta, Georgia.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Filming Schedule

Operating under the working title, Summer Break, filming for Wakanda Forever began at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in June 2021.

At the end of August 2021, Letitia Wright was temporarily hospitalized with minor injuries after filming a stunt in Boston.

Filming resumed in mid-January 2022, after Wright had recovered, and filming officially wrapped in March of the same year.

Where was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Filmed?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was filmed in a number of locations, including Puerto Rico and the American states of Massachusetts and Georgia.

Puerto Rico is the location where filming wrapped after additional photography was taken and the city of San Juan was targeted by the crew to allow filming to take place at the former Ritz Carlton Hotel and Casino.

Over in the United States, Massachusetts was visited, particularly around Worcester and Cambridge, where the Ernest A. Johnson Tunnel was used to film a chase scene and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was also featured.

Lastly, the state of Georgia was filmed in and around Brunswick and Atlanta where the Mary Ross Waterfront Park was visited for some specific scenes.

Previous Black Panther Filming Locations

Puerto Rico is a somewhat new location for the Black Panther crew to visit this time around, as South Africa, Zambia and Uganda stood in for Wakanda during the first film.

Establishing shots included the Rwenzori Mountains, the jungles of the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, and Lake Bunyonyi.

Iguazu, situated on the border of Argentina and Brazil, stood in for the breathtaking Warrior Falls during the first movie.

Additionally, Atlanta’s High Museum of Art also made an appearance in the first Black Panther movie, alongside further scenes in the Georgia state around Wheat Street Towers in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11, 2022.

