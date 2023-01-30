Who is Snake in Vinland Saga S2? Character and Actor Explained

Vinland Saga S2 is here with a plethora of new characters. The third episode of the anime series introduced us to one of the influential characters named Snake, and he is said to have more strength than Askeladd and a speed like Thorfinn. So, who is he, and who has voiced him?

The latest season of the historical anime Vinland Saga is produced by MAPPA Studios, that’s obviously one of the most renowned anime studios. The studio previously gave us some incredible anime series, such as Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. Hence, fans can not stop talking about how good the animation style of the newly released season of the award-winning anime series is.

Who is Snake in the second season of Vinland Saga?

Snake is a Danish Warrior whose real name is Roald. The actual age of the character is unknown, but his official Fandom page states that he is in his mid-late 30s.

He is one of the most influential characters appearing in Ketil’s Farm Arc. Despite leading the group of farm guards, he is a grounded man who always stands up to protect the enslaved people working on Ketil’s farm. For instance, the second half of the third episode of Vinland Saga S2 showed how he stood up for Thorfinn when he was being mistreated by one of the guards. Later, he also warned the guards to be nice to those working on the farms.

Who voices Snake in the anime series?

Fuminori Komatsu, the 44-year-old Japanese voice actor, has given his voice to Snake in the Japanese version of Vinland Saga Season 2. The voice actor has previously performed in several television animated shows, OVA (Original Video Animation) shows, and video games.

"Snake", Episode 3 of #VINLAND_SAGA Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/zMcx1fgavH — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 24, 2023

Some of his best work was seen in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Sumomomo Momomo, Needless, Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes, and more.