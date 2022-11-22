Disenchanted - Cr. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The announcement of Disenchanted came as a surprise to many, considering how long ago the original film debuted, and we reveal how old Amy Adams was in Enchanted.

The sequel has had a long road to production since the debut of Enchanted in 2007, but luckily, most of the cast members were still on board to return.

Directed by Adam Shankman, written by Brigitte Hales, and based on a story by Richard LaGravenese, David N. Weiss, and J. David Stem, Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 fantasy musical Enchanted, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwarts returning as songwriters.

How Old was Amy Adams in Enchanted?

Amy Adams was 33 years old when she was in Enchanted. The movie was filmed in 2006, which means Adams would have been 32 years old at the time of filming.

The American actor was born in 1974 and is known for her diverse acting portfolio in movies like Arrival, American Hustle, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Disenchanted was filmed in 2021, after being in production for over a decade, meaning Adams was 47 years old at the time of filming and 48 years old presently.

patrick dempsey and amy adams at the premiere of ‘enchanted’ in 2007 and the premiere of #Disenchanted in 2022 pic.twitter.com/a9DCq9Z9mp — rom com archive (@romcomarchive) November 17, 2022

Can Amy Adams Really Sing?

Yes, Adams sings using her own voice in Enchanted and the sequel, singing all of Giselle’s songs.

Adams also used her vocal talents in the musical Dear Evan Hansen and Entertainment Weekly reported that she took “intensive” vocal lessons, specifically for her role as Giselle.

Other Disenchanted cast members, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Patrick Dempsey, also use their own singing voices in both films.

Disenchanted – Cr. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Meet the Disenchanted Cast

Adams, Dempsey, Marsden, et al, return in the anticipated sequel to their respective characters, but Susan Sarandon’s villainous Queen Narissa is not returning as the antagonist.

Instead, Maya Rudolph’s Malvina Monroe will be the primary villain, alongside her two followers: Yvette Nicole Brown’s Rosaleen and Jayma Mays’ Ruby.

Furthermore, Griffin Newman replaced Jeff Bennett and Kevin Lim from the first film to voice Pip the chipmunk and we’ve highlighted the full cast list below:

Amy Adams – Giselle Philip

– Giselle Philip Patrick Dempsey – Robert Philip

– Robert Philip James Marsden – King Edward

– King Edward Idina Menzel – Nancy Tremaine

– Nancy Tremaine Maya Rudolph – Malvina Monroe

– Malvina Monroe Gabriella Baldacchino – Morgan Philip

– Morgan Philip Yvette Nicole Brown – Rosaleen

– Rosaleen Jayma Mays – Ruby

– Ruby Kolton Stewart – Tyson Monroe

– Tyson Monroe Oscar Nunez – Edgar

– Edgar Griffin Newman – the voice of Pip

Disenchanted – Cr. Photo by Jonathan Hession. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney Plus.

